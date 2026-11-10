Sky Exits Fing! U.K. Licensing Amid David Walliams Allegations

Sky plans to exit as U.K. and Ireland licensee of Fing! after grooming allegations against David Walliams, leaving the film's planned early 2027 U.K. release uncertain.

Sky has informed the producers of Fing! that it intends to exit its position as the U.K. and Ireland licensee of the film, according to a spokesperson, who said the allegations made against David Walliams are extremely serious. Fing! is based on Walliams' children's book, and Walliams co-wrote its screenplay and appears in the film alongside Taika Waititi and Mia Wasikowska.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was promoted as a Sky Original, with a U.K. release planned for early 2027. Sky's decision to step away leaves that release plan uncertain, and the film has no confirmed replacement distributor or revised U.K. release date.

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

Sky Exit Leaves Fing! U.K. Release Uncertain

Sky's exit removes the broadcaster that was positioned to bring Fing! to British and Irish audiences. The spokesperson said the company has notified the producers of its intention, but the source material does not describe any agreement on a successor distributor.

Fing! had been promoted as a Sky Original, which means the planned early 2027 U.K. launch was tied to that partnership. With that arrangement now in question, the timing of any new release in the U.K. and Ireland depends on decisions the producers have yet to announce.

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The producers have not yet said what comes next for the project. Until they do, the status of the film's British and Irish distribution remains open.

Walliams Denies Allegations as Broadcasters Respond

Walliams vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing, according to the reporting. A report alleges that he groomed fans, including girls as young as 15, and pressured young women to meet him or take part in sexual activity.

Walliams failed to obtain an injunction against publication of the report. Following its publication, the BBC removed shows starring or written by him, including Little Britain, and his agency, Independent Talent Group, dropped him.

These responses from broadcasters and representation have affected several of Walliams' professional ties at once. The allegations are presented in the reporting as claims, and they have not been proven in any court.

Waititi and Ortega Projects Face Separate Setbacks

Taika Waititi has said that the pause on Fing! may not be permanent, but the film has no confirmed production timeline. Waititi is currently working with writer Tony McNamara on another project.

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Waititi has also faced a difficult response to his latest release, Klara and the Sun, which stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams. Critics gave the film a 26% score, and the movie has struggled to attract moviegoers despite a major studio backing it.

Sony bet on a bestselling novel, an Oscar-winning director, and one of Hollywood's most-followed young stars, Jenna Ortega, for that release. Waititi has responded to critics who panned the film, though the commercial results have not matched the studio's expectations as described in the reporting.

Next Steps and Scheduling Questions for Fing!

A separate passage in the source lists a theatrical date of November 5, 2027, followed by a streaming arrival on December 22, and it names Kate Winslet and Helena Bonham Carter as part of the cast. The source does not clearly tie these dates to a specific title, so readers should treat them as unconfirmed for Fing!.

For Fing!, the confirmed facts remain limited: Sky is exiting as licensee, no replacement distributor has been named, and no revised U.K. release date has been announced. The producers have yet to announce their next steps, and any new schedule will depend on that decision.