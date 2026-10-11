Sky Drops David Walliams Film Fing! as Angel Studios Removes Cameo

Sky has pulled out as UK and Ireland licensee of the David Walliams film Fing! and removed his content after ITV News and The Guardian published sexual harassment allegations dating back to 2003. The BBC and his agency have also cut ties, while Walliams denies all allegations.

Sky has completely dropped the upcoming fantasy film Fing! due to serious sexual harassment allegations against star and co-writer David Walliams. The Comcast-owned network confirmed it is no longer the licensee for the movie in the UK and Ireland. This decision follows a report published on Tuesday by ITV News and The Guardian detailing claims against the British comedian.

Angel Studios has also removed Walliams from the US release of the film. The streaming platform acquired the Sundance entry earlier this year and set a release date of January 14. Producers stated they eliminated his cameo appearance and any involvement in marketing or promotion. The film will still reach American audiences without the disgraced author.

Also read Sky Exits Fing! U.K. Licensing Amid David Walliams Allegations

The allegations date back to 2003 and include claims that Walliams groomed teenage girls as young as fifteen. Reports allege he invited minors to his home and dressing rooms for sexual activity. Walliams denies all accusations but failed to secure a court injunction to suppress the story. The details emerged publicly after the legal bid was rejected.

Walliams wrote the screenplay and stars alongside Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska, and Iona Bell. The plot centers on Myrtle Meek, who demands a mythical creature called a Fing. Her parents embark on a quest to find the rare one-eyed furry being. The Viscount, played by Waititi, also seeks the creature for his personal collection.

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The BBC immediately began removing Walliams content from its platforms. Shows including Little Britain, Come Fly With Me, and Doctor Who episodes were pulled from iPlayer. His agency, Independent Talent Group, also terminated their representation. Jonathan Ross expressed horror at the claims, prompting wider industry reviews.

Sky had originally pegged the UK release for early 2027. They now removed all existing Walliams material from their services. The producers emphasized their thoughts are with those affected by the allegations. The film proceeds in the US with significant creative changes.

Other broadcasters have not yet announced final plans for the property. The case continues to develop as more details surface. Industry partners are reviewing their associations with the former Little Britain star. The situation marks a major shift in Walliams professional trajectory.