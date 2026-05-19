Sky Broadcasters Warn Illegal Streamers They May Face Legal Action

Sky Broadcasters have sent warnings to hundreds of users in Ireland for illegally streaming content via dodgy box and Fire Sticks. They have two weeks' time to provide a commitment not to stream content illegally again, or consequences may follow.

Hundreds of users have been warned by Sky Broadcasters for illegally streaming content via dodgy box and Fire Sticks. Sky has sent letters to users in Ireland, giving them two weeks to sign a commitment not to stream content illegally again.

Failing to respond or continue the illegal activity may lead to legal action against the users. Sky had already launched a civil action against Revolut Bank UAB after some of their customers used the banking app to pay resellers of pirated content, further emphasizing their efforts to clamp down on illegal streaming and resellers. The move potentially identifies and prosecutes those illegally watching Premier League football.

Sky has informed the recipients of the letter that they have illegally purchased a subscription, allowing them to stream Sky channels without a subscription. The warning is considered a 'legal letter' instructing users to stop using illegal IPTV services and turn off their access immediately. Many UK-based illegal streaming accounts use feeds from Irish Sky boxes, which are modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

The use of these devices is deemed a 'serious crime', and both illegal streaming and the purchase of Fire Sticks are often considered aids to organised crime. Police forces have been targeting individuals who continue to watch unauthorized content, often compromising personal information like banking details. In total, 304 'dodgy boxes' had used Revolut Bank UAB to pay resellers of pirated content.

Sky holds the legal rights to these channels, and the illegal streaming is a clear violation of Sky's copyrights. Additionally, modified Fire TV sticks or similar devices are often used to illegally stream content from providers like TNT Sports, Sky Sports, and Disney+. Police have warned that the misuse of these devices often helps fund organized crime





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Sky Broadcasters Illegal Streaming Dodgy Box And Fire Sticks Legal Action Irish High Court Norwich Pharmacal Order Pilfered Content Dodgy Boxes Dodgy Fire Sticks Modified Amazon Fire TV Sticks Illegal IPTV Services A.I.M. Consulting Copyright Violation British Telecom Huw Lairet

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Sky Broadcasters Warn Illegal Streamers They May Face Legal ActionSky Broadcasters have sent warnings to hundreds of users in Ireland for illegally streaming content via dodgy box and Fire Sticks. They have two weeks' time to provide a commitment not to stream content illegally again, or consequences may follow.

Read more »