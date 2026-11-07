Sky Adds Star-Studded Vanger Family Cast to Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Series

Sky confirms Jonathan Pryce, James D'Arcy, and Lena Olin join the cast of the new Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series. Learn about the full ensemble and production details here.

Major television casting news has emerged regarding the upcoming Sky adaptation of Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The production has officially added a lineup of prominent British and international actors to portray members of the mysterious Vanger family. This expansion solidifies the ensemble for the eight-episode series set in the present day.

Vanger Family Casting Announced

The Vanger family plays a central role in Larsson's original mystery narrative, with this new cast bringing fresh interpretations to the complex relatives. Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has joined the project as Henrik Vanger, the head of Vanger Enterprises who recruits journalist Mikael Blomkvist to investigate a decades-old disappearance. Pryce is widely recognized for his portrayal of the High Sparrow in the HBO drama.

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MCU actor James D'Acy will portray Martin Vanger, bringing his experience from roles such as Edwin Jarvis in Marvel's Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame. D'Acy most recently reprised this role in the series VisionQuest. His addition to the cast highlights the production's strategy to blend prestige television talent with recognized genre stars to drive audience engagement.

Lena Olin joins the series as Isabella Vanger, adding significant dramatic weight to the family dynamics. Olin previously appeared in Alias and Nine Perfect Strangers, bringing a history of intense character work. Her casting suggests a nuanced approach to the Vanger matriarch, who is central to the family's dark secrets.

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Additional cast members have been confirmed to complete the Vanger lineage. Alun Armstrong will portray Harald Vanger, while Jessica Raine plays Cecilia Vanger. Paul Ready is set to appear as Birger Vanger. This comprehensive lineup ensures that every major relative in the saga has a dedicated performer committed to the role.

Core Investigation and Lead Roles

The central narrative follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist, portrayed by David Oyelowo, and hacker Lisbeth Salander, played by Viola Prettejohn. Prettejohn's casting was confirmed in September 2026, marking a fresh start for the character in this modern context. The duo investigates the mysterious disappearance of Harriet Vanger, who vanished decades earlier, connecting the story to a wealthy Swedish family.

The mystery begins when Henrik Vanger recruits Blomkvist to uncover the truth behind Harriet's disappearance. The new series format allows for a deeper exploration of these complicated relationships than previous film adaptations could accommodate. The eight-episode structure provides ample runtime to delve into the psychological and familial tensions that define the source material.

Camille Cottin has joined the cast as Erika Berger, serving as Blomkvist's editor. In Christopher Plummer's portrayal in Fincher's 2011 adaptation, Robin Wright played Erika Berger, establishing a strong precedent for the character. The new series will introduce new interpretations of these key figures, updating them for a contemporary audience while maintaining the core tension of the plot.

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Production Context and Release Plans

The series is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the company behind Netflix's critically acclaimed dramas The Crown and Dept. Q. The production team includes Amanda Coe, Steve Lightfoot, and Angela LaManna as writers and executive producers. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green will direct and executive produce, bringing a cinematic sensibility to the television format.

The modern-day setting is intended to revisit Larsson's themes of corruption, power, and secrecy through a contemporary lens. This approach allows the series to address current societal issues while honoring the atmospheric dread of the original novel. The shift from the Swedish 2009 movie starring Noomi Rapace and the 2011 Hollywood adaptation to a present-day TV series marks a significant evolution in how the story is told.

Before moving forward, the project resolved a legal dispute over the rights to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo between Sony and Banijay. This conflict occurred shortly after Sky announced the series in January 2026. The resolution has cleared the path for the project to proceed with its growing cast and production schedule.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo will premiere on Sky in several European territories. Sony Pictures Television handles international distribution for the series. An official release date has not been announced yet, but the full cast listing signals that the production is nearing completion. Fans of the Millennium series can anticipate a high-profile return to the story of Harriet Vanger's disappearance.