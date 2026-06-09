Skull Session: Ohio State’s Roster Experience Ranks No. 31 in the FBS, Jeff Logan is a Columbus Legend and Ryan Armour Qualifies for the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club

Ohio State’s roster experience ranks No. 31 in college football, Jeff Logan is a Columbus legend and Ryan Armour qualifies for the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club.

Former NBA player, coach and commentator Mark Jackson once asked a poignant question:I found myself asking the same thing Monday after a district court in Lubbock County, Texas — conveniently, the home of Texas Tech —Sorsby was caught red-handed violating NCAA rules.

He placed 40 bets on Indiana while he was the Hoosiers' quarterback and made more than 9,000 wagers overall totaling at least $90,000. Yet a hometown judge now has the power to allow him to play football for the local football team. The outcome is troubling and represents another blow to the integrity of one of America's most beloved sports.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile how untamed the landscape has become, and even harder to reconcile with the direction college football continues to take. Ohio State prioritized experience in the transfer portal this offseason, and according to CBS Sports' Cody Nagel, that emphasis was crucial. Without its portal additions, the Buckeyes likely would have ranked closer to the middle of the pack nationally in returning production entering 2026. Instead, Ohio State ranks among the nation's most experienced teams.

Nagel ranked all 136 FBS rosters this week based on cumulative offensive and defensive snaps, games played and career starts. The Buckeyes check in at No. 31 overall, ranking sixth among Big Ten teams behind UCLA , Indiana , Nebraska , Penn State and Maryland .

Ohio State players have combined for 25,251 career snaps entering the 2026 season, including 14,067 on offense, which ranks No. 22 nationally, and 11,184 on defense, which ranks No. 52. Ohio State also ranks No. 20 in the FBS with 968 career appearances and No. 28 with 352 career starts.researcher Matt Gutridge, who shared that Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads all Buckeyes entering the 2026 season with 44 career games played.

He's followed by Carson Hinzman , Jermaine Mathews Jr. , David Adolph and Hunter Welcing . As for career starts, Hinzman tops the roster with 35. Terry Moore is next with 33, followed by Jeremiah Smith , Devin McCuin and Mason Williams . Thanks to 97.1 The Fan's Tyler Danburg, TIL former Ohio State running back Jeff Logan serves as the starter for Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, announcing each golfer on the first tee.

Former Buckeyes running back Jeff Logan serves as the starter for the Memorial Tournament, announcing each golfer off the first tee. Logan attended Ohio State from 1974-77. He began his Buckeye career as a backup to two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin before emerging as the team's starting tailback and a co-captain in 1977. A first-team All-Big Ten selection and All-American, Logan rushed for 1,890 yards and 10 touchdowns while appearing in 42 career games.

Fifteen years after he graduated, Logan returned to Ohio State — this time as a radio color commentator alongside Terry Smith, now the voice of the Los Angeles Angels. Logan spent six seasons in the booth and has remained a fixture in the Columbus sports scene ever since. He currently serves as a color analyst for CW Columbus'"Friday Night Rivals" high school football broadcasts and is part of 610 WTVN's"Best Buckeye Coverage" pregame and postgame shows.

Logan is also an accomplished amateur golfer, having won the Muirfield Village Golf Club member championship twice. So it makes perfect sense that one Columbus legend would help welcome the world's best golfers to another Columbus legend's tournament. Former Ohio State golfer Ryan Armour is headed back to Central Ohio after qualifying for the 2026 U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club.

The 50-year-old Buckeye punched his ticket to the championship with a 2-under 70 in final qualifying at The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida, earning a spot in his first U.S. Senior Open field. Congratulations to Ohio Golf Hall of Fame member Ryan Armour on qualifying for the 2026 U.S. Senior Open! The former Buckeye and Silver Lake native will return to Ohio to compete in his first U.S. Senior Open Championship at Scioto CC. Armour's golfing résumé is already loaded.

A third-team All-American at Ohio State in 1998, he went on to win three professional tournaments, including the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour. Before that, he claimed the 2016 Panama Claro Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and famously finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the 1993 U.S. Junior Amateur. Now he'll have a chance to compete for a major championship in a familiar setting.

The 2026 U.S. Senior Open will be played July 2-5 at Scioto Country Club, one of the most historic venues in American golf and a course that has previously hosted the U.S. Open, Ryder Cup and two U.S. Senior Opens. While we're handing out golf congratulations, a pair of Buckeyes also punched their tickets to this week's U.S. Open during Monday's"Golf's Longest Day.

" Neal Shipley and Vaughn Harber each advanced through final qualifying, earning spots in the field at Shinnecock Hills. Shipley opened with a 3-under 67 on the par-70 layout before firing a 5-under 65 in the afternoon round. The PGA Tour rookie tied veteran Zac Blair for medalist honors at 8-under par over 36 holes, securing a berth in his second U.S. Open.

June 8, 2026 Harber, who recently completed his sophomore season at Ohio State, will make his major championship debut after an impressive performance at The Lakes Golf and Country Club in Westerville. He opened with a 3-under 67 and followed it with a 2-under 68 to force a four-man playoff for the final qualifying spot. Harber then emerged from the playoff to earn the first U.S. Open berth of his career.and generations of popular music





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