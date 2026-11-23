Tarik Skubal's unprecedented contract signing by the Chicago White Sox has significantly impacted the free agency market, driving up the projected value of fellow starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Michael King as teams compete for remaining top-tier talent before the lockout.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Chicago White Sox were never going to sign two-time Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal. But that doesn't mean his new record-breaking deal doesn't affect their free agency plans. While they are still heavily pursuing a frontline starting pitcher, Skubal coming off the market makes the remaining options all the more valuable. The next dominoes are expected to fall quickly before the lockout on Dec. 1.

Also read White Sox Rumors: Freddy Peralta in the Mix, Getting Trade Calls on Newest Arm

Fellow free agents Freddy Peralta and Michael King, in particular, now have an idea of where the market stands and will be ready to exploit it. Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After the White Sox offloaded Luis Castillo's contract, Freddy Peralta and Michael King should now be at the forefront of Chris Getz's mind. However, they'll also be targeted by all the teams that missed out on Skubal. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered a deal similar to the Mets' in both length and value, according toTeams like Toronto could run up the already-steep values of Peralta and King.

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Many have theorized that the two starters' market values could range anywhere from $25-$30 million in Average Annual Value. After Skubal signed for $50 million AAV, expect their market price to be on the higher end of that scale. Teams pushing harder for Peralta and King could drive that market value even higher. So, knowing the White Sox have never given a guarantee to a player above $75 million , will the team still make a big splash?

They already gave their second-highest guarantee to a pitcher in franchise history this offseason . A multi-year deal with a frontline starter would open a World Series contention window for the White Sox. If they're able to sign one of the two starters, who should it be? Peralta is one year younger and has plenty of postseason experience, including an ALCS MVP this past year.

However, King has a 1.86 ERA in 29 playoff innings. Peralta seemed to fix his early-season issues with the New York Mets while with the Tampa Bay Rays, but is it enough to completely quell teams' worries?

Meanwhile, King hasn't had an ERA above 3.50 since 2021. This will be one of the tougher decisions of the offseason for Chicago: Do they spend the money to go after a bona fide ace, or do they play it safe? The next few days will likely give us an answer. Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI.

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Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.