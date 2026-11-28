Skshu Coatings introduces Move-In Now 4.0, using AI diagnostics and fast-dry paint to reduce renovation time to three days in China's aging housing market.

Skshu, China's leading coatings manufacturer, has officially launched the Move-In Now 4.0 home renovation service, marking a significant technological evolution in the country's aging housing sector. This strategic update integrates advanced artificial intelligence diagnostic tools with a rapidly expanding network of community-based retail stores. The initiative directly addresses the logistical challenges faced by homeowners living in aging properties by drastically reducing renovation timelines.

The new framework allows Skshu to complete a standard repaint job in just three days, a significant acceleration from previous standards. Furthermore, full wall stripping and renovation processes have been shortened from twelve days to nine days. This speed is achieved through a combination of new material science and automated equipment that streamlines every stage of the construction process.

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Central to this efficiency is a fast-dry paint series developed by Skshu that merges primer sealing and topcoat coverage into a single application step. This system operates alongside four automated devices designed for wall planing, mixing, dust-free sanding, and infrared drying. These tools enable construction teams to maintain high quality standards while working with unprecedented speed and precision.

A core component of the 4.0 platform is an artificial intelligence system that digitizes the diagnostic knowledge of veteran craftsmen. Customers can now photograph their walls and receive a precise construction plan within thirty seconds. The algorithm was trained on decades of expert experience identifying issues like wall seepage, efflorescence, or putty detachment, effectively placing a seasoned expert behind every customer order.

The strategic pivot targets a massive demographic shift in China's real estate sector. According to data from China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, more than 210 million homes are over twenty-five years old. These properties represent thirty-eight point seven percent of all urban housing stock, creating a sustained demand for mid-life repair and renovation services across the country.

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Market dynamics have also shifted decisively toward existing properties rather than new construction. Second-hand home transactions accounted for twenty-seven percent of the market in 2020 and rose to forty-six percent by 2025. In the first eight months of 2026, second-hand deals reached fifty-two percent of all transactions, indicating that consumers are increasingly focused on upgrading their current homes.

Skshu aims to solve the fragmentation and opacity that have historically plagued the renovation industry. The company identifies time costs, trust costs, and decision costs as the main barriers preventing homeowners from renovating. By standardizing processes and providing transparent pricing and timelines, Skshu seeks to remove these hurdles and encourage broader participation in the home improvement market.

To support the 4.0 service launch, Skshu has aggressively restructured its sales channel away from traditional multi-layer distribution chains. The company is now establishing quasi-directly-operated stores at the community level. This shift allows the brand to gather direct consumer data on moisture preferences, color choices, and decision-maker profiles that were previously inaccessible.

The expansion of this community network has been rapid and substantial. At the end of 2025, Skshu operated approximately 2,000 community renovation stores. By October 2026, that number had grown to over 6,000 outlets. This represents a one hundred and sixty percent increase in just eighteen months, with the company continuing to add roughly 500 new outlets every month.

In these community stores, headquarters provides backend support including base inspection, design, construction management, and warehousing. Local dealers focus primarily on customer acquisition and relationship building. This model provides Skshu with immediate feedback loops that inform product development and service improvements while educating consumers on streamlined renovation experiences.

Hong Shengyuan, Vice President of Skshu, emphasizes that the company is providing a complete service solution rather than just selling paint. He stated that consumers do not lack the desire to renovate but are deterred by the perceived complexity and risk. The 4.0 platform is designed to mitigate these fears by offering guaranteed timelines and standardized outcomes for every project.

Skshu has also introduced a painter membership system with tiered certification levels to ensure service quality. This system ensures that service providers are vetted and their profiles are accessible via QR codes. This transparency helps build trust between homeowners and the contractors performing the work while organizing a formerly dispersed labor pool.

Internal tests of the AI visualization tool, which allows customers to preview paint colors on their walls, have shown a twenty percent increase in signing rates. This data suggests that visual confirmation and digital planning tools are critical for closing sales and reducing consumer hesitation.

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While the 4.0 launch marks a significant technological milestone, the transition requires adaptation from existing partners. Skshu notes that tens of thousands of traditional dealers must adopt new digital and standardized delivery methods to succeed. The company acknowledges that the shift away from traditional channels creates friction but remains committed to capturing the resale market.

The transition requires adaptation from existing partners. Skshu notes that tens of thousands of traditional dealers must adopt new digital and standardized delivery methods to succeed. The company acknowledges that the shift away from traditional channels creates friction but remains committed to capturing the resale market.

The long-term strategy relies on capturing the majority of the resale market through superior speed, transparency, and customer experience. Skshu believes that whoever solves the trust and time-cost problems in China's fragmented renovation market will define the industry's next decade.

For investors, the key question is whether Skshu's heavy upfront investment in AI infrastructure, painter certification systems, and community-store expansion will translate into sustainable margin improvement. The company's own vice president acknowledges that these build-outs increase short-term costs.

Watch for the next earnings report for indicators on community-store revenue contribution and AI tool adoption rates. The strategy operates within existing housing and construction regulations, with government data on aging housing and resale trends supporting the market thesis.

The community-store and AI-service model could be replicated by larger coatings or home-improvement rivals. Traditional building-materials markets may resist disintermediation, but the trend toward digital diagnostics and community-level presence is becoming table stakes for industry survival.

For dealers and contractors, the message is clear: the quasi-directly-operated model demands new skills in digital marketing and standardized delivery. Those who adapt can access Skshu's backend support and customer flow, while those who do not may find themselves marginalized in the evolving market landscape.