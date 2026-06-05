Skrillex Prepares to Release First New Album in Two Years

Skrillex is gearing up to release his first new album in two years, featuring 13 tracks, including collaborations with Young Miko, Chris Lake, Anita B Queen, and Randomer, Blawan, and MC Dricka. The album will be Skrillex's first new material since his April 2025 release, and it follows a series of highly anticipated pop-up shows in New York City alongside Four Tet and Fred again..

Skrillex is gearing up to release his first new album in two years, and it's shaping up to be a massive one. The album, which has not yet been given a release date, will feature 13 tracks, including his recent collaborations with Young Miko, Chris Lake, Anita B Queen, and Randomer, Blawan, and MC Dricka.

The tracklist is expected to include his March collab with Young Miko, 'Duro', an update to his 2025 collab with Chris Lake and Anita B Queen, 'La Noche 2', and his recent single, 'Thistle'. The album will be Skrillex's first new material since his April 2025 release, and it follows a series of highly anticipated pop-up shows in New York City alongside Four Tet and Fred again..

The frenzy surrounding these sets culminated in the last-minute announcement of the trio's upcoming tour. Skrillex has a busy summer schedule ahead of him, with performances at Barcelona's Primavera Sound this weekend, a headlining slot at Bonnaroo, appearances at Kappa Future Festival in Turin, Italy, Dekmantel in The Netherlands, Hungary's Sziget, England's Boomtown, and a headlining show alongside Boys Noize. The album's release date has not been confirmed, but fans are eagerly anticipating the new music from the renowned artist.

With his impressive track record and highly anticipated collaborations, it's no surprise that Skrillex's new album is generating a lot of buzz in the music industry. As the summer festival season heats up, Skrillex is poised to take the stage by storm, and his new album is sure to be a major talking point. Skrillex's music has always been known for its high energy and infectious beats, and fans are expecting nothing but the best from his upcoming release.

With his unique sound and impressive production skills, Skrillex is sure to deliver a memorable experience for his fans. The music world is eagerly awaiting the release of Skrillex's new album, and it's clear that this will be a summer to remember for the renowned artist and his fans. As Skrillex continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, his new album is sure to be a game-changer in the industry.

With his impressive track record and highly anticipated collaborations, Skrillex's new album is shaping up to be a major event in the music world. As the summer festival season kicks off, Skrillex is poised to take the stage by storm, and his new album is sure to be a major talking point. Skrillex's music has always been known for its high energy and infectious beats, and fans are expecting nothing but the best from his upcoming release.

With his unique sound and impressive production skills, Skrillex is sure to deliver a memorable experience for his fans. The music world is eagerly awaiting the release of Skrillex's new album, and it's clear that this will be a summer to remember for the renowned artist and his fans





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skrillex New Album Electronic Music Collaborations Summer Festival Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PS2 Remaster Gets New Release Date After Sudden DelayAn upcoming remaster of a classic PS2 game finally has a launch date after having been pushed back indefinitely.

Read more »

10 Years Later, Makoto Shinkai's Your Name Gets an Official New ReleaseMakoto Shinkai's most acclaimed film is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a special new release. Read on to find out more.

Read more »

Ice Age: Boiling Point Premieres New Teaser Ahead of 2027 ReleaseDisney has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the new sequel set to hit theaters worldwide on February 5, 2027. The energetic clip shows the franchise's beloved characters-Manny, Diego, Sid, Buck, and Ellie-alongside Scrat and others, racing from a volcano{…} into ??

Read more »

New York City Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Enhanced Security Measures and Economic ExpectationsGovernor Kathy Hochul and other officials reassure residents and visitors about New York City's readiness for the 2026 FIFA Globe Cup, highlighting extensive security preparations and the eXpected economic boost from the tournament.

Read more »