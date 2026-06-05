Skrillex Drops Surprise Fifth Studio Album Featuring Global Collaborators and Experimental Sounds

Skrillex has surprise-released his fifth studio album, a diverse and experimental project featuring a wide range of international collaborators. The album blends his trademark heavy electronic sound with lighter, ambient moments and global influences from Latin America, Europe, and beyond. Notable tracks include collaborations with ISOxo, MC Dricka, Feid, Naisha, and others, creating a worldly and contemporary collection that showcases Skrillex's continued evolution as a leading electronic artist.

Skrillex has released a surprise fifth studio album, marking a significant moment in his career. His previous release was a 46-minute mix sent to his email list under his real name, Sonny, accompanied by a personal note encouraging sharing.

Known for his groundbreaking influence on American dubstep and electronic music, Skrillex continues to evolve without pandering. This new album features an array of collaborators including ISOxo, MC Dricka, Anita B Queen, Taichu, Chris Lake, Feid, Naisha, Blawan, and others. Each collaborator infuses the tracks with distinct flavors: Chris Lake's bounce on "É o Bonde," Feid's reggaeton on "Noche Without You," and the Argentinian and Brazilian sounds from MC Dricka, Taichu, and RHR.

The result is a worldly, contemporary album that remains unmistakably Skrillex, blending his signature intensity and sharpness with lighter, emotive, and cerebral ambient elements. Naisha's contributions are particularly ethereal, with vocals that seem celestial and synths that glow. The album's diversity is evident throughout. The playful "Diwali" features laughter and vocals from Naisha and Jamaican-born rapper BEAM, balancing silliness with heavy bass and swagger.

"Scut 2" serves as a palate cleanser with chopped percussion and three voices, ending with a mysterious "read only memory. " The March collaboration "Duro" with Young Miko mixes hyperpop and Latin influences into an exhilarating ride. Tracks with ISOxo lean into gabber and hardcore frenzies, reflecting Skrillex's recent time in Europe. A followup to "La Noche," this version uses Anita B Queen's vocals but reimagines them with experimental, digital-utopia synths, offering a breather before the final three tracks.

Some of the album's most compelling moments come from collaborations that push sonic boundaries. The track with Dismantle, MC Dricka, and DJ 2K DO TAQUARIL features a "swarm of bees" bass and intricate production details demanding high-quality headphones.

"Thistle," with Randomer and Blawan, showcases MC Dricka's cutting vocal tone and oscillates between ambient and cacophonous percussion. The album opens with a Nitepunk collaboration, previously known as "Poosha/Crisis Theme," debuted at Ultra Miami 2025. Overall, the album is a testament to Skrillex's enduring innovation, blending global influences and experimental sounds into a cohesive yet varied project that feels both current and timeless





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Skrillex Album Release Electronic Music Dubstep Collaboration Experimental Global Music Isoxo MC Dricka Naisha

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