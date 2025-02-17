Skokie Restaurants Struggle to Survive Amidst Water Boil Order

A water main break in Skokie has left residents and businesses under a boil order for three days, causing significant disruptions to daily life and business operations. Restaurants face unique challenges in adhering to the strict guidelines, impacting their ability to serve customers and leading to financial losses.

Skokie residents and businesses have been grappling with a water boil order for three days following a significant water main break. Water samples from 70 locations were sent to a testing laboratory on Saturday evening for analysis, in line with Illinois EPA requirements. Meanwhile, the village implemented stringent guidelines for restaurants attempting to operate under the boil order.

\The Skokie Health and Human Services Department issued a memo stating that all food establishments preparing food on-site must close immediately if they cannot fully adhere to the mandatory precautionary measures. These measures prohibit the use of soda dispensers, coffee machines, or any equipment connected to the water supply unless specifically designed for boil order situations. Drinking fountains reliant on the water supply are also required to be shut off. \The water main break occurred on Valentine's Day and President's Day weekend, compounding the hardship for restaurants that typically rely on holiday business. Marcos Rivera, owner of Libertad in downtown Skokie, reported that they had to cancel 140 reservations, leading to an estimated loss of over $15,000 in sales. Libertad had planned a special menu for Friday, requiring them to order perishable ingredients like filet mignon, oysters, and bone marrow, which could not be cooked and were wasted. Now, they are adapting to the boil order guidelines by providing bottled water for drinking, using canned soda, and making frequent trips to the store for multi-gallon water jugs for cooking and food preparation. They have even reverted to hand-washing all dishes and glasses. \Other businesses, like Kneads and Wants Artisan Bakery and Café, also faced significant challenges. Madeleine England, co-owner of the bakery, noted that the boil order impacted all beverages, leading to customers leaving without purchasing. Saturday, a typically busy day for the bakery, was particularly affected as they had to cancel all pre-ordered brunch orders. Despite the difficulties, England expressed gratitude for the community's support, emphasizing its importance in helping them weather the storm. She also wished for better communication from the village, particularly for businesses outside of Skokie who may not receive alerts promptly. \EJ's Place, another affected restaurant, released a statement stating their commitment to keeping their clientele safe and expressing concerns about the feasibility of the restaurant guidelines provided by Skokie under the boil water advisory. They believe the guidelines are not realistic or safe for any operator to adhere to at scale and have decided to remain closed until it is deemed safe and responsible to reopen





