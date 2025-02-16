Skokie Remains Under Boil Order as Water Pressure Gradually Restores

A water main break in Skokie, Illinois, continues to affect residents, prompting a boil order and road closures. While water pressure is expected to increase, residents are advised to boil tap water before consumption. The break also impacted neighboring communities of Evanston and Morton Grove.

Skokie officials issued an update Saturday morning regarding the ongoing water main break that began Friday. While water pressure is expected to increase throughout the day, a boil order remains in effect for residents. Officials advise against drinking tap water without boiling it first. \The village urged residents to use boiled or bottled water for all purposes, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.

They also cautioned against swallowing water while bathing or showering and suggested sponge baths for babies to minimize the risk of ingestion. \Westfield Old Orchard Mall, which was closed Friday due to the break, is scheduled to reopen at normal hours Saturday. However, the hours of individual businesses may vary. Skokie officials stated Friday evening that crews were diligently working to repair the damaged water main and would begin restoring water pressure to the system once the repairs were complete. The water main break also affected residents in Evanston and Morton Grove.





