Skokie Lifts Boil Order After Massive Water Main Break

Skokie village officials lifted the boil order for residents on Saturday after a major water main break caused widespread disruption earlier in the week.

Skokie village officials announced on Saturday evening that residents can now use tap water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene without the need for boiling. This comes after a massive water main break earlier in the week impacted over 64,000 residents, including some in neighboring Morton Grove and Evanston . Thorough testing confirmed that Skokie tap water meets all Illinois EPA water quality standards, making it safe for consumption and everyday use.

The village reported that a fitting cap on a major water transmission main, responsible for supplying Skokie, failed this week. This failure led to a significant rupture, causing widespread disruption. Officials stated that a new component has been sourced and installed to replace the failed cap. They believe the failure was not caused by any construction activity in the area. Work to replace the cap continued throughout the weekend. The water main break initially prompted a boil order for Skokie and a portion of northern Evanston. However, the Evanston boil order was lifted on Saturday. The 36-inch diameter water line ruptured near Emerson and East Prairie Road on Friday morning, leading to the closure of several schools, including Westfield Old Orchard Mall, flooded garages, and widespread inconvenience.





