Skoda Unveils Affordable Entry-Level Electric SUV, Epiq, with Practical Mobility and Clever Design

Skoda has introduced its entry-level compact electric SUV, the Epiq, with prices starting at £24,950. It aims to offer practical electric mobility with less weight and more efficiency than previous models. The Epiq comes with two battery sizes, a 37kWh unit delivering around 190 miles and a 52kWh unit offering up to 272 miles. A single electric motor drives the front wheels, with power ratings of 114 or 135hp in the smaller battery version and 211hp in the larger one. Top speed is around 93mph for the smaller battery variant and around 99mph for the larger one. Skoda has also introduced an exclusive First Edition trim, featuring a glossy black Tech-Deck, T-shaped lights, O-shaped air inlets, and a two-tone paint finish with orange accents. Inside, the Epiq offers Modern Solid design language, with Loft Grey or Loft Mint textile upholstery and optional brown artificial leather. The 13-inch infotainment system features improved graphics and personalization features. The Epiq has a 475-litre boot and supports DC rapid charging at 105 kW. It is slightly larger than rivals like the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval, offering more space for buyers' money. Orders can be placed in July 2026.

Skoda has unveiled its entry-level compact electric SUV, the Epiq , with prices starting at £24,950, making it the most affordable Skoda electric car ever. It aims to offer practical electric mobility with less weight and more efficiency than previous models.

The Epiq comes with two battery sizes: a 37kWh unit delivering around 190 miles and a 52kWh unit offering up to 272 miles. A single electric motor drives the front wheels, with power ratings of 114 or 135hp in the smaller battery version and 211hp in the larger one. Top speed is around 93mph for the smaller battery variant and around 99mph for the larger one.

Skoda has also introduced an exclusive First Edition trim, featuring a glossy black Tech-Deck, T-shaped lights, O-shaped air inlets, and a two-tone paint finish with orange accents. Inside, the Epiq offers Modern Solid design language, with Loft Grey or Loft Mint textile upholstery and optional brown artificial leather. The 13-inch infotainment system features improved graphics and personalization features. The Epiq has a 475-litre boot and supports DC rapid charging at 105 kW.

It is slightly larger than rivals like the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval, offering more space for buyers' money. Orders can be placed in July 2026





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Skoda Epiq Electric SUV Compact Practical Mobility Less Weight More Efficiency Battery Sizes Single Electric Motor Front Wheels Power Ratings Top Speed Exclusive First Edition Modern Solid Design Language Infotainment System DC Rapid Charging 475-Litre Boot Rivals Like The ID. Polo And Cupra Raval

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