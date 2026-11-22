The Skoda Karoq replaces the Yeti as a compact family SUV offering space, comfort, and practicality. Prices range from £6500 to £25000, with the sweet spot around £15000. It features turbocharged petrol engines and diesel options, with dual-clutch automatics available. While spacious and well-built, its handling is outclassed by the Seat Ateca.

If you loved the Skoda Yeti you'll... like its successor, the Karoq.did, but that model arrived with a fresh niche appeal. Clearly the folk at Skoda decided its replacement should sell in far greater numbers to customers who were more keen to blend in.was Skoda's best-selling model.

Thanks to its success in the showrooms, there are now plenty for sale on the forecourts at prices ranging from around £6500 for early, high-mileage cars to £25,000 or so for delivery-mileage pre-reg examples. The sweet spot is £15,000, for which you get a compact family SUV that is nevertheless spacious, comfortable and full of practical touches.

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You could say the same about many family SUVs, of course, but the Karoq shines thanks to both the value it represents and the reassuring sense of Skoda quality that is now so well established in the minds of buyers. The Karoq's petrol engines are all turbocharged, represented first by a three-cylinder 1.0-litre that produces 113bhp.

It's a willing motor that's capable of serious mileage, but we'd plump for the more powerful but equally efficient 148bhp 1.5 TSI with cylinder deactivation. Third up is the 2.0-litre 187bhp engine, but it's thirsty and easily outshined by the 1.5, which is also available with four-wheel drive but as an option.

Diesels are a choice of 113bhp 1.6 or two 2.0-litre units, one making 187bhp and the other with 148bhp. They are much less plentiful than the petrols and out of step with today's market, but if you have something to tow, the 187bhp motor is worth a go for its useful 295lb ft.

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Dual-clutch automatic gearboxes are available on most engines as an alternative to the regular six-speed manual. Handling-and steering-wise, the Karoq is outclassed by its close stablemate the Seat Ateca. Instead, the Skoda is engineered for the undemanding driver, being comfortable and secure-feeling on the move but easily discomfited when pushed too hard.

Skoda's mid-sized SUV is smaller than some but goes big on practicality features and still offers both diesel engines and mechanical all-wheel drive The Karoq's interior is attractive, well built and spacious. The rear doors open wide, and the boot, although not the largest in the class, is well shaped. Equipment-wise, entry-level SE trim features 17in alloys, dual-zone climate control, privacy glass and a touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.

SE Technology brings adaptive cruise control and parking sensors, and SE L has 18in alloys, heated front seats, a sat-nav and a powered tailgate. Edition trim offers 19in alloys, a wider screen and a panoramic sunroof, while Sportline has sports front seats, matrix headlights and racier styling. An off-road-oriented Scout variant arrived in 2019, but few cars were sold and it was ditched soon after. Facelifted Karoqs arrived in 2022.

The changes were subtle and largely confined to slimmer headlights, redesigned tail-lights and a new roof spoiler; inside, some versions got a larger screen, adaptive suspension and a powered panoramic sunroof. In 2024, trim levels gained the word Edition in their name and a raft of comfort and safety features. They brought an already popular car bang up to date.

"I bought my Karoq 1.5 SE L DSG new in 2018, and it has now done 80,000 mostly trouble-free miles. It has suffered two faults: an oil leak from the engine and a frayed driver's seatbelt. That last one annoyed me because the dealer first said it was my fault, before eventually admitting other Karoqs have experienced the same problem. They replaced it free of charge.

I really like the combination of the 1.5-litre engine with the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. I like my Karoq so much I'm replacing it with a new one. The Skoda dealer knocked 20% off the price of the new Karoq and threw in some extras worth another 4%. I couldn't say no!

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" - The 1.5 TSI petrol engine can suffer from problems with its evaporation canister - it is signalled by a warning light and the error code P0441 or P0440. The car is drivable, but it can cost up to £500 to fix. On diesel engines, the DPF can play up. The DSG 'box can be hesitant from a standstill and shift jerkily in lower gears.

Missed fluid changes can cause problems with the Haldex clutch system in four-wheel-drive versions. In slippery conditions, the issue may be indicated by sudden power loss or jerky acceleration. Listen for creaky front struts and knocking noises over speed humps. Sportline cars with Dynamic Chassis Control can develop a bumpy ride that may be caused by corroded wiring plugs.

Issues with the electric parking brake include it suddenly engaging during slow manoeuvres or failing to release on steep inclines. Check for scrapes and blemishes, especially on the entry-level versions that lack parking sensors. Be sure there are no issues with the front distance radar because it can be expensive to fix.

This is a family car, so the Karoq's interior will suffer a beating - examine it carefully for damage. On SE L trim and above, be sure the heated front seats warm up. Check that the rear ventilation controls haven't been kicked and broken. The optional VarioFlex seating system fitted to some models turns the Karoq into a seriously practical car.

So equipped, the rear three seats slide and fold individually and can be reclined or folded flat. They can also be removed completely, creating a proper van-like 1800 litres of load space. Sub-80,000-mile cars start here, still in lower trims, with 30,000-mile 22-reg 1.0 SE Ls at the upper end of this price bracket.

The pick of late-plate, high-spec cars, but also some new 1.5 SE L Edition autos at £27,900, representing £8500 off list. and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content.

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