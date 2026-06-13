Skirt Steak With Scallion Thecha

Packed with garlic, scallions, and a hot green chiles, thecha is a spicy and fragrant Maharashtrian condiment that’ll jazz up any dish—including steak.

Spicy, garlicky thecha is a green-chile-based condiment that hails from Maharashtra in western India. Associate food editor Rachel Gurjar loves using it to complement seared skirt steak, as well as chicken, eggplant, cauliflower, or any other ingredient that longs for massive flavor.

Serve the steak with rice, roasted potatoes, or a salad for a full meal. ¼ cup salted or unsalted roasted peanuts, crushedPulse cilantro, scallions, chiles, garlic, and 1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt in a food processor until a coarse paste forms.

Transfer to a small heatproof bowl. Heat ⅓ cup oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Cook cumin until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Transfer to bowl with paste; add peanuts and mix well.

Set scallion thecha aside for serving. Pat steaks dry with paper towels and season on both sides with kosher salt. Rub a little oil over steaks to coat lightly. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high.

Add half of the steak, arranging in a single layer, and cook, undisturbed, until a golden brown crust forms, 2–3 minutes. Turn steak over and cook until second side forms a golden brown crust, 2–3 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board and repeat process with remaining steak. Let rest 10 minutes. Slice steak against the grain and arrange on a platter. Top with reserved scallion thecha and sprinkle with sea salt.

Gingery Pork and Sugar Snap Pea Stir-FryThe high-impact flavors traditionally used in the marinade for Peruvian chicken—soy sauce, cumin, and paprika—are applied to grilled tofu with resounding success. A blender dressing does double duty as both a flavorful marinade and a final dressing in this pared-back version of Vietnamese-style lemongrass chicken. The heat of pickled chiles brings a welcome zing that integrates well with the salty elements of puttanesca and acts like a counterweight to rich pork chops.

Cilantro and a handful of basic spices brings vibrant green color and rich flavor to broiled chicken thighs. Served with rice or naan, this is a weeknight win. Rich and funky black bean garlic sauce, a pantry favorite in Chinese cuisine, provides depth and flavor to this weeknight riff on ragù Bolognese.





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