Sleep is more than rest. It is essential maintenance for your brain and body that prevents chronic disease.

For centuries, people searched for a way to turn ordinary metal into gold. It was the stuff of legends. Put another way: Something from nothing.

Of course, nobody ever figured out how to make gold that way. But what if there were another kind of alchemy — a way to improve your health, sharpen your mind, and perhaps even extend your life by closing your eyes and doing …well … nothing? Exercise. But the more I researched sleep, the more convinced I became that it's perhaps the most underappreciated pillar of good health.

Also read Chronic Boredom Linked to Poor Sleep Quality and Device Use

Think about it. We spend roughly one-third of our lives sleeping. Live to 90, and that's 30 years spent doing seemingly nothing. While we're sleeping, our bodies are remarkably busy.

Our brains consolidate memories, our immune systems regulate their defenses, damaged tissues undergo repair and hormones essential to growth and metabolism are released. Even our brains get a cleaning. Scientists have discovered a waste-clearance system, called the glymphatic system, that appears to be particularly active during sleep. Researchers are investigating its possible role in removing proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who consistently get insufficient sleep face increased risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. In other words, sleep isn't merely rest. Yet we live in a culture that celebrates being busy. We wear packed schedules like medals of honor.

We proudly proclaim, "I'll sleep when I'm dead," as though exhaustion were evidence of ambition. Our phones follow us into bed. Our televisions entertain us past midnight. We sacrifice sleep to squeeze another hour of productivity from the day.

That extra hour being “high-tech” may actually make us less productive. Research consistently demonstrates that inadequate sleep undermines memory, learning, decision-making and performance. And while caffeine may temporarily improve alertness, it cannot replace the biological benefits of sleep. Perhaps most troubling, people who are chronically sleep-deprived often underestimate just how impaired they've become.

Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Not because they're lazy, but because their bodies require that time to perform essential biological work. Sleep doesn't require an expensive gym membership, a prescription, a personal trainer or the latest nutritional supplement. Of course, sleeping eight hours won't guarantee a long life.

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Genetics, diet, exercise and countless other factors matter. A healthier Oklahoma will require more than treating disease after it appears. It will require prevention. And perhaps one of our most powerful preventive tools is sitting right in our bedrooms.

It's giving our bodies permission to do something extraordinary. Maybe there's a little alchemy in sleep after all. The alchemists never figured out how to turn ordinary metal into gold. After 38 years in Los Angeles, K. John Lee recently boomeranged back to his Oklahoma roots.

He is a financier, real estate investor, former high school teacher and a father of two young men.