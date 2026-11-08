Skip the Turkey. Here’s How To Host a Thanksgiving Made Entirely of Dips

A New York City caterer and a private chef share their rules for planning and plating a dip feast that keeps going all night.

Where there’s a dip, there’s a party. And with Thanksgiving, the year’s biggest family dinner, right around the corner, here’s your guide to turning the traditional holiday meal into a feast made entirely of dips.

Yes, the whole meal. If that sounds like a lot to ask of your family, I’ve been there. Six years ago, I discovered that no one in my family liked turkey, so I took it off the table. At first it felt wrong.

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Then I saw how happy everyone was without it, and I was sorry I hadn’t done it sooner. As one of my daughters wisely put it, “There’s a reason we only eat turkey once a year. ” Sometimes change is good. Once you’ve embraced a turkey-free holiday, Dips-Giving isn’t as big a leap as you might think.

Turkey can be divisive. Dips are universally loved. They’re easy to adapt for vegetarians, the gluten-free, the lactose intolerant, and the just plain picky. Make them or buy them; once they’re plated, few will know the difference.

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Unlike a traditional holiday spread, where every dish is supposed to work together, Dips-Giving doesn’t have to make sense. It’s an adventure, not an obligatory list of must-haves. There’s just one rule: Everything should be easy to eat standing up. Skip anything too runny or anything that needs a knife and fork.

Then aim for range: somethingNew York City caterer Carly Katz-Hackman of Pinch Food Design keeps the math simple: one dip for every guest, and 8 ounces of dip per person total. Four guests means four dips and 32 ounces. To picture what that looks like, Katz-Hackman thinks in bites. A tablespoon of dip is one bite, so 8 ounces works out to about 16 bites per person.

Be generous with the dippers. They’re what turn many appetizers into a meal. Figure 2 pounds of dippers per person. That sounds like a lot until you remember it includes vegetables and bread, plus heftier options like meatballs and chicken wings.

Hello, Google Sheets. Once you’ve built your menu, share it with your guests and ask everyone to claim something to bring. It’s the easiest way to make sure you don’t end up with three identical bean dips. Your “table” might be the kitchen island, the dining room table, or that aluminum folding thing you keep in the garage.

Either way, private chef Craig Jermin recommends covering it with plastic wrap or foil, then topping it with a disposable tablecloth. It protects your table from your best friend Ann, who has never met a wine bottle she didn’t knock over, and it makes cleanup easy. The size of your table matters less than you’d think. Co-opt a bar cart, bookshelf, or your TV stand as extra serving space.

This keeps the main table from getting crowded and moves guests around so they aren’t clustered in one spot all night. A few more space savers: Use risers to stack dips vertically, and fill clear single-serve cups with a scoop of dip on the bottom and veggies standing upright. Serve cans and bottled drinks so glassware doesn’t eat up table space. Keep serving bowls small, with backups ready in the fridge to swap in when one runs low.

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Jermin suggests putting small plates, napkins, and utensils wherever you want people to start. That’s where guests bottleneck, so put your cold, easy-to-grab dips there, and move the warm ones, which need more tending, onto a riser or another surface. , need to stay chilled. Jermin plates them in 4-ounce bowls and nests them in deep trays of salted ice .

According to, perishable foods can safely sit at room temperature for two hours, or one hour if it’s above 90 degrees. Portion each dip into multiple bowls and cover them tightly with plastic wrap, so you can swap in a fresh one the second something runs out. Cover your table with plastic wrap or foil, then the tablecloth. Write the name of each dish on a Post-it and use them to map out where everything will go.

Lay out your paper goods. Katz-Hackman encourages her clients to embrace the mess. Let the candles drip all the way down, and don’t stress over spilled wine. A messy table at the end of the night is evidence of a great party.

Imagine the Instagram caption: “Stayed until the lights went out. ”I do the bulk of the holiday work in my house , and I used to dread it. Ditching the turkey changed that. Now I count down the days.

A table of dips takes the idea even further: Once everything is set out and the cooking is done, you get to enjoy your own party. I know the guests love our way of doing the holiday, too, because every year, as they gather their coats and say their goodbyes, they all ask the same thing: “Can we come back next year? ”