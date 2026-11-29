The BLM is offering $1 Christmas tree permits through Christmas Day, letting families cut their own trees on public lands instead of paying lot prices.

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’: Fox News' ‘All-American Christmas Tree’ is litin a grocery store parking lot. This year, you could head into the woods, channel your inner Clark Griswold and cut your own for as little as a dollar. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

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This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Americans can cut their own Christmas trees in designated areas of national forests and other public lands, with permits available for as little as $1 this holiday season. It's an inexpensive way to get the whole family outside during the holidays. And depending on where you live, you don't necessarily have to venture into the snow-covered mountains to do it.