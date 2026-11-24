From indie gems to blockbusters, skip the streaming services and pick up these 10 time travel movies on 4K & Blu-ray

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsLove time travel movies? You're not alone and, as a sci-fi staple, cinema has no shortage of timey-wimey greats. It'sand many of these titles are now deeply discounted.

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So, I picked out the ten time travel movies you need to own, from classic blockbusters like Back to the Future, through to modern gems such as Needle in a Timestack, where the only obstacle to time travel is your bank balance. We do mean own, too. All too often, we've sat down to rewatch a film to find it's vanished from our streaming service.

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At best, it's rematerialized on a different streaming service; at worst, it's been exterminated as some media conglomerate's tax write-off. Even 'buying' a movie, you're just getting a license that can be revoked at any time. The solution? By buying these time travel movies on Blu-ray or 4K UHD Blu-ray, they'll still be sitting on your shelf ready to watch and rewatch for years, even decades, from now.

Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew and more. You can follow him on Twitter