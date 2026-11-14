Skip Hinnant, the actor known for his work on 'The Electric Company' and as the voice of Ralph Bakshi's 'Fritz the Cat,' has died. He was 86.

Skip Hinnant, ‘The Electric Company’ Actor and Voice of Ralph Bakshi’s ‘Fritz the Cat’ Movies, Dies at 86 The Business of Being a Business Manager; ‘The Secret Reading Club of Kabul’ Directors on Finding Inspiration and Courage‘ and as the voice of Fritz the Cat in Ralph Bakshi’s racy animated films from the 1970s, has died.

He was 86. Hinnant’s death was confirmed by his family in an obituary notice published by the New York Times. He died Nov. 8 in Denver. Hinnant was active in theater in the 1960s.

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He originated the role of Schroeder in the Off Broadway debut of Peanuts musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1967. He was part of the renowned Julius Monk revue “Struts and Frets” in 1963. The previous year, Hinnant had a recurring role on the popular ABC sitcom “The Patty Duke Show. ” He appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 1962, performing for President John F. Kennedy.

Box Office: Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' Leads With $6.7 Million on Opening Day, 'How to Rob a Bank' Struggling With $2.2 Million on Friday Hinnant’s other credits include voicing the Easter Bunny in the 1977 Rankin-Bass animated TV special “The Easter Bunny is Comin’ to Town,” which was narrated by Fred Astaire. In later years, his credits included “Kate & Allie,” “As the World Turns,” “3 2 1 Contact. ” Hinnant was prolific in voice-over work in animation and TV commercials.

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He was also known for his active involvement with Actors Equity, AFTRA and SAG from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Born Joseph Howard Hinnant in 1940, he grew up in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. He was nicknamed Skip by his older sister Jean. The name stuck as his acting career blossomed.

Hinnant was a charter member in 1971 of the cast of PBS’ “The Electric Company,” a companion daytime series to “Sesame Street” that sought to help older kids develop critical thinking skills. He stayed with the series through its end in 1977, playing a range of characters per the fast-paced, sketch-centered format. Fellow cast members over the years included Rita Moreno, Morgan Freeman, Zero Mostel and Bill Cosby.

During the run of “The Electric Company,” Hinnant was recruited by legendary animator Ralph Bakshi to voice the title character in 1972’s “Fritz the Cat,” based on the lascivious stoner cat character created by Robert Crumb. The film was underground hit — despite Crumb’s objection to the film adaptation — and yielded a 1974 follow up, “The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat.

”He is survived by his first wife, Miriam Hinnant, his longtime companion Ruth Nerken, four children and nine grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made in Hinnant’s name to the Entertainment Community Fund or the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

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