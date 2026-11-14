Skip Hinnant Dies at 86: Schroeder Actor and Voice Star Passes in Denver

Skip Hinnant, the voice of Schroeder and original cast member of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, died on November 8, 2026, in Denver. His brother Bill played Snoopy.

Actor and singer Skip Hinnant has died at the age of eighty-six in Denver, Colorado. He passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026, according to a statement published by The New York Times. His family confirmed that he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing. The specific cause of death has not been publicly disclosed as of the current report. Hinnant was best known for his long-running role as Schroeder in the classic Peanuts musical productions and for his distinctive voice work in animation. He leaves behind a significant legacy in both theater and film, particularly through his collaboration with his older brother, Bill Hinnant.

Original Cast Member of Iconic Musical

Joseph Howard Hinnant was born on September 12, 1940, on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. He grew up in a creative household where his older sister, Jean, gave him the nickname Skip. He adopted this name permanently, using it throughout his personal and professional life instead of his legal first name. Hinnant graduated from Yale University in 1962, where he began pursuing his acting career alongside his older brother, Bill Hinnant. The two siblings formed a powerful duo in the entertainment industry, often sharing stages and studios.

Also read Skip Hinnant, Actor on ‘The Electric Company’ and Voice of Fritz the Cat, Dies at 86

Hinnant secured a major role in the original 1967 cast of the Off-Broadway musical, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. He portrayed Schroeder, the classical music-obsessed boy from Charles M. Schulz's beloved Peanuts comic strip. The production featured several other notable actors, including Gary Burghoff, who played the main character, Charlie Brown. Bob Balaban also joined the cast, playing the role of Linus. Bill Hinnant, Skip's brother, portrayed Snoopy in the same production, creating a real-life sibling dynamic on stage that mirrored the fictional bond of the characters. The musical became a cultural touchstone, introducing Peanuts characters to a new generation of theatergoers.

Voice Acting and Screen Roles

Beyond his theatrical achievements, Hinnant established himself as a versatile voice actor with a distinctive tone. He is perhaps best known for his role as the voice behind Fritz the Cat, the titular character in the groundbreaking animated film series. His voice work extended across various projects, showcasing his ability to adapt to different genres and styles. While his screen presence was often supported by his strong vocal performances, Hinnant remained a respected figure in the industry for his range and dedication to his craft. His career spanned several decades, allowing him to remain relevant across multiple generations of audiences.

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His work on You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, however, remains his most enduring theatrical contribution. The musical has had numerous revivals and productions worldwide, with Hinnant's original portrayal setting a high standard for the character. Schroeder's personality, defined by his strict adherence to classical music and his subtle affection for Lucy, required a specific type of comedic timing that Hinnant mastered. His performance helped define how the character was perceived by fans of the comic strip who were familiar with Schulz's original work. The musical's success was largely due to its faithful yet playful adaptation of the source material, with Hinnant's Schroeder being a central pillar of its charm.

Legacy and Impact on Theater

The passing of Skip Hinnant marks the end of an era for fans of classic American theater and Peanuts memorabilia. His death in Denver closes a chapter on the original cast of one of the most successful Off-Broadway shows of the late twentieth century. Colleagues and fans remember him not only for his talent but also for his warm personality and professionalism. The fact that he was surrounded by family at the time of his death underscores the close bonds he maintained with his loved ones throughout his life. His brother, Bill Hinnant, who also passed away in 2014, was his closest collaborator and friend. Their partnership on stage and in life was a unique feature of their careers, creating a lasting memory for those who witnessed their performances.

Hinnant's contribution to the cultural landscape is significant, particularly in how he helped popularize Peanuts characters beyond the newspaper strip. The musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown introduced complex emotional themes wrapped in simple, accessible storytelling. Hinnant's Schroeder represented the intellectual and somewhat isolated side of childhood, resonating with audiences who appreciated character depth. His voice work in Fritz the Cat also demonstrated his ability to handle more mature and avant-garde material, showing his versatility. As news of his death spreads, tributes are expected to pour in from the theater community and fans of animation. His legacy will continue to be celebrated through the enduring popularity of the Peanuts franchise and the various productions that keep his characters alive on stage and screen.