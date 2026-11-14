Skip Hinnant Dead: 'Electric Company' Actor, Voice Of Fritz The Cat Was 86

Skip Hinnant, a cast member of PBS' The Electric Company in the 1970s and the prolific voice actor behind Fritz the Cat, died November 8 at 86.

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Hinnant voiced the role in the original X-rated, where over the next six years and 780 episodes he would play the roles of Fargo North, Frankenstein, Jay-Jay and Supper Man, among others. His castmates included Morgan Freeman, Rita Moreno and Bill Cosby. Hinnant voiced the title character in the 1977 Rankin/Bass stop-motion Easter specialHinnant was an active union member of Actor’s Equity, AFTRA, and Screen Actors Guild, serving on the national board of SAG from 1980 to 2003.

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His family notes that he “was proud of his work to preserve commercial voice contracts and the everyday actor’s rights. ” Hinnant is survived by longtime partner Ruth Nerken; children Chris, Jamie, Julie and Sara, and their spouses; nine grandchildren; and his ex-wife Miriam Hinnant. DC Studios To-Do List: What New Boss Will Have From Gunn-Safran Era