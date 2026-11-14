Skip Hinnant, Actor on ‘The Electric Company’ and Voice of Fritz the Cat, Dies at 86

He also played Cathy’s boyfriend on ‘The Patty Duke Show’ and Schroeder on the stage in ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.’

Hinnant started his career with a recurring role as Ted, boyfriend to Patty’s identical twin sister, Cathy, on the first two seasons of ABC’s A couple years later, he played Schroeder in the original off-Broadway cast of Clark Gesner’s musicalHinnant struck with the program through its 1977 conclusion, and in addition to Fargo North, a detective who unscrambles word messages and phrases for clients, he played the boy in soap opera-styled “Love of Chair” skits and Frankenstein, among other parts.

, based on the comic strip by Robert Crumb and directed by Ralph Bakshi. Filled with profanity, violence, sex and nudity, it was the first animated film to be rated X.Everett Collection The youngest of three kids, Joseph Howard Hinnant was born on Sept. 12, 1940, and raised on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. His sister, Jean, nicknamed him Skip, and it stuck. He followed his brother to Yale University, graduating in 1962.

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A year later, he performed at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner for President Kennedy as part of the Julius Monk satirical musical revue, based on the Peanuts characters created by Charles M. Schulz, Hinnant and his brother opened at Theater 80 St. Marks in Greenwich Village alongside Gary Burghoff as Charlie and Bob Balaban as Linus. The show proved to be a big hit. And he served on the national board of SAG from 1980-2003.

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Survivors include his children, Chris, Jamie, Julie and Sara, and their respective spouses, Karen, Jennifer, Charles and Kevin; nine grandchildren; his longtime partner, Ruth Nerken, whom he met in 1985; and his ex-wife, Miriam Hinnant, whom he married in 1962.

“Skip was known for his quick wit and never missed an opportunity to make a joke,” his family noted. “He also loved admiring the work of fellow entertainers, reveling in quality performances and the perfect harmony. ”‘Cunk on Cinema’ Review: Michael Bay and Benedict Cumberbatch Join Diane Morgan’s Documentary Presenter for Her Latest Laugh-Filled Netflix Series