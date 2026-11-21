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The owner of Utah's Skinwalker Ranch, which has gained a reputation for unusual occurrences, called the release of new documents on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — formerly known as UFOs — "landmark.

" The owner of Utah's Skinwalker Ranch, which has gained a reputation for unusual occurrences, called the release of new documents on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — formerly known as UFOs — "landmark. " "It's further confirmation that the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Pentagon were actively engaged with a government contractor in utilizing Skinwalker Ranch as a living laboratory for documenting and researching unexplained phenomena," said business mogul and ranch owner Brandon Fugal.

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Friday was the latest in a string of government UAP document releases, and Skinwalker Ranch was on the radar. A "Ten-Month Report" from a group known as BAASS, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies, chose the ranch as a site for research for "very frequent displays of advanced aerospace vehicles.

""The strangest thing that I've personally experienced is seeing a UFO, a flying saucer, in broad daylight hovering above the mesa with multiple witnesses at my side," said Fugal. "It was conducting maneuvers that defy any conventional explanation. " He said it was as long as 50 feet, a "saucer-shaped gray silver disc-like object" that moved extremely quickly, and "rendered catatonic" a member of the ranch security team.

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"That event changed my entire perspective, which took me from being a skeptic, to not a believer but an experiencer," said Fugal. The government-funded BAASS project also had a goal to see "how human consciousness/awareness can interact with technology.

" Fugal said he's spent tens of millions of his own money toward research on the property and won't take government funding. "This is entirely privately funded under my stewardship," he said. "I've had no interest in taking any money from the government as I want to maintain the sovereignty and the private nature of the investigation all in service to public disclosure.

" Fugal said he reveals what his team finds on the TV show, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" on the History Channel. He said he co-owns the show with the network but does not profit from it.

"I have yet to even buy myself a cheeseburger as a result of the financial aspects associated with the docuseries effort," Fugal said. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. Father confirms death of 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse reported missing from CaliforniaHill Air Force Base commander echoes concerns raised on '60 Minutes'