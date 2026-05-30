Skinny Raven Twilight 12K Underway in Anchorage

The Skinny Raven Twilight 12K race began on Friday evening, taking thousands of runners around one of Anchorage's most iconic race routes.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - The Skinny Raven “Twilight 12K” began on Friday evening, taking thousands of runners around one of Anchorage ’s most iconic race routes.

Participants have a choice between either the 6K or the 12K race, and the latter route takes runners across the A/C street bridge over Ship Creek, through government hill, and down along the coastal trail before ultimately finishing at Delaney Park.

“I was jokingly saying like, ‘oh, I ran two miles the other day, so now I’m a runner,’” said Tony Perlongo, who was running in the 6K race. “So, we’ll try this, I think 6K is 3.7. So just excited to come out here to see the city, and you know, I’m new here, so like I was saying, explore it, see the city and it’s great weather.

” After the race, there is a party set up at the finish line on the park strip, including food, drink and live music. Police name man shot, killed by 3 officers on east Anchorage roadway Artist behind Anchorage whale mural says federal law was violated when Dallas work was painted over for FIFA World CupTemperatures climb 10 to 15 degrees over the next weekCadets rappel 40-foot tower during JROTC camp at JBER





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Skinny Raven Twilight 12K Anchorage Race Runners Government Hill Coastal Trail

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