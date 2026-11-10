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Skims superfan Sarah Paulson has a surprising suggestion for Kim Kardashian’s ‘ultimate bush’ underwear

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Skims superfan Sarah Paulson has a surprising suggestion for Kim Kardashian’s ‘ultimate bush’ underwear
Page Six Style · Celebrity News · Kim Kardashian
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“Bring back the ‘70s bush.”

Shortly after the launch, Kardashian revealed Paulson was a fan of the shocking style.

“I’m calling 911,” one commenter wrote on the brand’s launch announcement, while another asked, “Who asked for this??? ”“Sarah will talk about it proudly,” Kardashian said last year of Paulson’s love for the polarizing panties. Now, the star’s cooking up another Skims launch that’s that’s “just made for Glenn ,” another of her “All’s Fair” co-stars. , calling the undies a “clickbait, shocking marketing idea.

Also readKim Kardashian's SKIMS accessories Advent calendar sparks controversy: 'I can get these at Dollar Tree'

” “I just don’t actually understand it. What was the R and D ? Like, whose bush was it modeled after? And can’t we just grow bushes now?

” she asked. As for Kardashian, she used the cast’s Capital FM chat to tease an upcoming Skims launch that’s “just made for Glenn ,” another of her “All’s Fair” co-stars.

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“Glenn will love it,” she insisted. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion PicturesShortly after the launch, Kardashian revealed Paulson was a fan of the shocking style.

“Sarah will talk about it proudly,” Kardashian said last year of Paulson's love for the polarizing panties. Now, the star's cooking up another Skims launch that's that's"just made for Glenn ," another of her"All's Fair" co-stars.

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