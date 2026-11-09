Skims Reaches Out to All Buyers of Controversial $148 Advent Calendar After Viral Backlash

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand issues full refunds or credits after its $148 holiday advent calendar draws criticism for containing low-value items like hair ties and bobby pins.

Skims, the apparel empire founded by Kim Kardashian, has initiated a comprehensive remediation campaign for its $148 holiday advent calendar. The brand confirmed it has personally contacted every single customer who bought the calendar to address the significant consumer backlash. Shoppers were given a binary choice to receive a complete monetary refund or accept Skims store credit for other products.

The company emphasized that customer happiness is its top priority and that feedback from this rollout will directly influence future seasonal strategies. A spokesperson told Today that the brand wants every shopper to be truly happy with their purchase. This direct outreach aims to mitigate reputational damage and retain loyalty among disappointed buyers.

Also read Kim Kardashian’s Skims addresses fury over ‘scam’ $148 advent calendar, issues refunds to seething customers

The controversy gained massive traction after influencer Remi Bader posted a candid review on TikTok on Wednesday, August 12. Bader, 31, mocked the brand's value proposition regarding the $58 Picot Micro Teddy. She joked about the item's aesthetics while wearing nude underwear, sparking widespread discussion about the brand's pricing strategies.

Viral scrutiny intensified as recipients reported that the advent calendar contained low-cost accessories rather than premium apparel. The box advertised twelve days of fun surprises but instead included hair ties, bobby pins, scrunchies, keychains, bra straps, and a compact mirror. Many customers felt the inventory was redundant with items already found in their homes.

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Other consumers shared their disappointment on social platforms, comparing the unboxing experience to finding common household clutter. One viral post featured Hanna Dickinson, who wrote that her mother had warned her against buying the calendar due to redundancy. Another user compared the contents to items found under a couch cushion, reinforcing the perception of poor value.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding the holiday calendar, Skims continues to drive significant engagement through innovative product drops. Kim Kardashian recently highlighted her use of Skims cotton fabric for holiday wrapping on Instagram Stories. She showcased the brand's fabric line to her audience to reinforce brand loyalty and demonstrate creative product usage.

The company maintains a strong track record for rapid sell-outs despite mixed reactions. A recent collection of $32 thongs featuring fuzzy front sections with faux hair details sold out within hours of launch. Kardashian noted the intense public attention, stating that the team discussed the product's viral nature throughout the entire day.

The backlash has prompted Skims to reassess its approach to seasonal releases. The brand's decision to offer refunds or credits signals a responsive attitude toward consumer sentiment. This move distinguishes Skims from competitors who might ignore negative feedback. The company aims to transform this criticism into actionable insights for future launches.

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Kim Kardashian's use of her own products for personal events continues to blur the line between celebrity lifestyle and marketing. Her Instagram stories serve as both personal updates and promotional tools for the brand. This strategy leverages her massive following to maintain visibility in a crowded market.

The situation highlights the challenges of balancing exclusivity with consumer expectations in the fast-paced fashion industry. Skims must navigate the delicate balance between maintaining premium pricing and delivering perceived value. The response to the advent calendar will likely set a precedent for how the brand handles similar controversies in the future.