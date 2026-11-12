SKIMS and P.Louise Face Backlash Over Expensive Advent Calendars

SKIMS and P.Louise are facing intense criticism and refund demands after customers reported disappointment with the low value of products in their high-priced holiday calendars.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear empire, SKIMS, has sparked a significant consumer backlash after launching a $148 advent calendar that many buyers deemed severely underwhelming. Released in October, the accessory-focused holiday countdown promised twelve days of surprises but delivered low-cost items such as hair ties and small plastic accessories, leading to widespread disappointment among fans.

Skim's Controversial Launch Details

The SKIMS advent calendar was priced at $148, which equates to approximately £110, creating an expectation of premium luxury goods. Instead, the box contained basic hair accessories including scrunchies, bobby pins, clips branded with the company name, a small teddy bear keychain, and a branded squishy toy. These items were distributed across a 12-day opening window, a structure that failed to meet the high standards set by the $150 price point.

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Consumer frustration peaked after a TikTok user with the handle @wetsloppyswollen posted a viral unboxing video this week. In the video, she expressed visible confusion and disappointment when revealing the contents, noting that the items felt inadequate for the cost. Her video drew immediate attention, prompting other viewers to share their own negative experiences with the product online.

Consumer Backlash and Refund Policy

Social media users quickly condemned the calendar in the comments section, with many describing the purchase as disrespectful and a poor return on investment. One commenter stated they would not pay $15 for the items shown, while another estimated the actual value of the contents at around $20 despite the $150 price tag. The sentiment reflected a broader trend of skepticism toward celebrity-endorsed holiday products that lack tangible value.

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In response to the growing criticism, SKIMS announced it would offer full refunds or store credit to any customer unsatisfied with their purchase. A company spokesperson told Today that they are aware the calendar did not meet expectations for some buyers and have personally contacted every customer to resolve their issues. The brand emphasized that customer feedback will directly influence their approach to future releases.

P.Louise Beauty Calendar Draws Criticism

SKIMS is not the only brand facing scrutiny over holiday pricing, as P.Louise has also encountered significant backlash for its £250 advent calendar. The P.Louise What Glows Around 2026 Beauty Advent Calendar features 25 doors containing full-sized skincare products and exclusive formulas. Despite the high cost, many shoppers have criticized the selection, arguing that the focus on skincare rather than makeup does not justify the expense.

Beauty influencer Jordan Lipscombe, who has 2.2 million followers on TikTok, shared her review of the P.Louise calendar, describing the experience as feeling more aimed at a younger audience. Her critique highlighted a growing disconnect between marketing claims and consumer expectations, particularly when price points exceed £200. The controversy has led some to compare the situation unfavorably to affordable options from the past.

Broader Industry Trends and Market Impact

The negative reception of these calendars reflects a wider dissatisfaction with expensive holiday products in the beauty and fashion sectors. Shoppers have expressed frustration that modern advent calendars have shifted away from simple, affordable treats to costly luxury bundles that often fail to deliver on their promises. This trend has prompted calls for greater transparency and value alignment from major brands.

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Other brands such as Harrods and Space NK have also faced similar complaints regarding their 2026 holiday offerings. Critics argue that the quality and quantity of items in these premium calendars do not align with their hefty price tags. As the festive season continues, consumer demand for authentic value over marketing hype remains a critical factor for retail success.

The current wave of discontent serves as a cautionary tale for brands attempting to leverage celebrity status and limited-edition marketing strategies. Companies must carefully consider product quality and pricing to maintain trust and satisfaction. The outcome of these refunds and customer interactions will likely influence how other major retailers structure their own holiday calendars in future years.