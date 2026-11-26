He gained speed, eventually vanishing from view, the court heard.

A skier has died after dropping his cellphone and falling 200 feet. Joshua Davies, a 25-year-old asset manager, had been on vacation in the French Alps in December 2025 when he and a friend got into trouble on the mountain.

The Brit, from London, was in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region when he tried to call for help but dropped his phone. He then kicked off his skis to try to retrieve it, Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard. It heard that he tried to slide down the “rocky and jagged” passage on his rear, but picked up speed and disappeared from view.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Joshua suffered multiple injuries that rendered him unconscious and his injuries were unsurvivable,” assistant coroner Jean Harkin told the court. “Emergency services were called and arrived quickly. ” “Post-mortem evidence found no drugs or alcohol that would have contributed to his death, and the police investigation found no evidence of any third-party involvement. ” “Joshua was an incredible young man,” his family said in a statement.