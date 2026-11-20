Anticipation for this super El Niño-fueled ski and snowboard season has been off the charts. It finally got started on the Wasatch Front under a fresh blanket of snow Thursday, and more is on the way.

Solitude • Bacon makes everything better — even having to settle for second chair on the opening day of ski season. Just ask Ryan Bellek.

Bellek, a University of Utah freshman, spent more than six hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning holed up in his car in a remote parking area in Big Cottonwood Canyon hoping to snag the coveted first chair for the 2026-27 ski season at Solitude Mountain Resort. At least four hours before dawn, he wrapped up some mechanical engineering homework he was working on and steered into what at first appeared to be a vacant resort parking lot.

Also read Skiers and snowboarders rejoice: Ski season on the Wasatch Front will start Thursday

Then, all the doors to an SUV he hadn’t noticed sprung open at once. It was the Dean family from Cottonwood Heights. For four straight years, they had finagled their way onto first chair at Solitude. Actually, make that five — because before Bellek could even park, they were sprinting up to Solitude’s two-chair Link lift to claim the season’s first seats.

“They jump-scared me as I’m driving. I’m like, ‘Holy crap! ’ And a bunch of people jump out. ” Bellek said.

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“And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, they beat me to it. ’ And I was like, geez. ” Rainier Dean, 13, and Teddy Dean, 9, filled the first two chairs and held the opening sign Thursday morning when Solitude became the first ski area in the Wasatch Mountains to welcome guests. This time the brothers brought a friend from the Solitude ski team, Zoey Collins, 14, of Bountiful.

She anchored one of the seats of the second row, right next to Bellek, who showed no signs of hard feelings toward his new, smaller friends. It helped that their mom, Liz Dean, offered him a consolation prize of sizzling sausage and bacon.

“He was a really cool sport about it,” Rainier Dean said. Bellek, who is on the Utes freeride team, said he just wanted to make sure he could get some skiing done before he had to be back on campus for a 10:45 a.m. class.

“‘Worse comes to worst, I get a lap in,’ was my thought, “ he said. “And this is the cherry on top right here. ” Bellek motioned to a steady confetti swirl of snowflakes falling on the mountain. Solitude reported picking up 16 inches of snow Wednesday and was expected to get another 6 Thursday.

The snow forecasting app Open Snow predicted it could see an additional 2 feet before the end of the weekend. The consensus among those who showed up for opening day seemed to be that while the terrain off of Link is not particularly challenging, it’s still skiing. And at least this year, there’s snow.

All of that played into Solitude’s decision to open a day early even as two of Utah’s most well-known resorts — Alta Ski Area and Park City Mountain — delayed their starts .

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“Early on, locals want to be up here. They’re really grateful for whatever you can give them. So that was the motivation,” Amber Broadaway, Solitude’s president and chief operating officer, said.

“We were hoping to get open earlier, but we’re psyched we can be today. ” Solitude fell just a few days short of becoming the first ski and snowboard area in Utah to open for the season. The state’s southernmost resort, Brian Head Resort , claimed that honor when it opened Tuesday. Brighton Resort, just up Big Cottonwood Canyon from Solitude, on Thursday announced it will begin running its lifts Tuesday.

Alta is slated to start the season Wednesday and both Snowbasin and Snowbird have targeted Nov. 27 for their opening days. The skiers at Solitude didn’t seem to mind that the resort didn’t get season-opening bragging rights. Even before she took her first run, 14-year-old Collins — who caught a few hours of sleep on the Deans’ couch before the drive up the canyon in the wee hours Thursday morning — called vying for first chair “a great experience.

“I’ve been really tired,” she said, “but it’s been great getting to spend time with my ski friends. ” It may have been fueled by Red Bulls, but the Dean group’s enthusiasm never seemed to wane during their hours in line. Nor did that of the hundred or so eager skiers, snowboarders, snowbikers and even snowbladers who lined up behind them seeking their first turns of the season.

“I get some of the first tracks on the slopes,” Teddy, 9, said when asked why he keeps trying to claim first chair. “And also, I just love skiing. It’s my favorite sport. ”