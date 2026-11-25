Federica Brignone’s stunning comeback to win two 2026 Olympic titles on home Italian snow after serious injury turned out to be quite a career swansong

on home Italian snow after serious injury turned out to be quite a career swansong. One of the greatest skiers of this generation announced her retirement Wednesday at age 36, citing ongoing pain from her left leg that she broke last year, 10 months before the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

“The medals at the Milan Cortina Olympics represented an epic and in some ways unexplainable moment. As was the previous year when I won the overall World Cup,” Brignone said.

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“For me, a skier with a capital ‘S’ is the one who wins the overall. That was the high point of my career.

“I don’t have any regrets. I won everything I aspired to win. I would have liked to keep winning. When I got injured I was at my best.

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But we can’t turn back the clock. ” Brignone’s remarkable career of two overall World Cup titles, five Olympic medals — including golds in super-G and giant slalom at— 37 World Cup race wins and five world championship medals will formally end with a farewell race soon.

“I would like to open the starting gate one last time, to say goodbye to this sport that I love so much and to all of you,”When she won the second of her overall World Cup titles, the sport’s most prized all-around accolade, in 2025 she seemed set to be a home-team star at the 2026 Games.crashing at the season-ending national championships and Olympic ambitions seemed over. Brignone was unable to walk for three months and her return to ski racing was pushed back deep into the Olympic season.

Somehow, with just two prep races on the World Cup circuit in January, Brignone got to the Games and did not just start but starred. Now, the injury has proved too much to consider another season on the tiring World Cup circuit where she also was overall champion in 2020.

“After these two days on the snow, I’ve realized that my leg is not fully recovered yet and that I’m still in too much pain,” Brignone wrote. “For this reason, I’ve decided to bring my competitive career to an end. “It has certainly been a very difficult decision, but despite doing everything I could to get back on track, the severity of my injury simply won’t allow me to do so. ”