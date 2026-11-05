SKI-ers UK Boomers Spend Retirement Savings on Global Adventures

Retired UK couples are rejecting traditional inheritance norms, prioritizing global bucket-list experiences like the Rocky Mountaineer over leaving wealth for their children.

British retirees Helen Shelton, age 67, and her husband Neil Shelton, age 70, are part of a growing demographic of older travelers redefining their retirement years. Instead of hoarding wealth to leave as an inheritance for their only child, they are actively spending their savings on international adventures, a trend they describe as spending their children's inheritance. The couple, both retired, decided to prioritize their own well-being and bucket-list experiences over traditional financial legacy planning for their daughter, Ruth Shelton.

The Philosophy Behind Spending Inheritance

The term SKI-ers, which stands for Spending Kids Inheritance, has gained traction among older travelers who feel they have earned the right to enjoy their accumulated wealth. Helen Shelton, a store manager at Flight Centre in St Albans, explains that her parents grew up in the 1970s during an era of frugality where annual coastal holidays were the extent of family travel. Unlike previous generations, the current cohort of Baby Boomers has often had the financial stability to pursue significant global journeys once their children become independent.

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Ruth Shelton, who manages the St Albans store, notes that modern families face different economic pressures. Younger generations often struggle to save for mortgages while supporting children through university. Consequently, parents are reevaluating their priorities. Many now recognize that their children are financially self-sufficient and encourage their parents to invest in experiences rather than saving pennies for a future inheritance that may never materialize in the form expected.

Negotiating Family Expectations and Dynamics

Helen and Neil Shelton have navigated this shift by maintaining open communication with their daughter. Helen emphasizes that they never intended to deprive Ruth of anything, noting that the couple has already supported her financially throughout her adult life. Ruth is not only accepting of her parents' spending habits but actively encourages them. She observes that many parents who raised families in the 1980s and 1990s sacrificed their own travel dreams to provide for their children.

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Ruth first encountered the SKI-ers concept three years ago while on a boat trip on the Mekong River in Laos. She overheard a British couple using the phrase to describe their six-month journey from Tokyo to Delhi. The term resonated with her as she began noticing similar sentiments among her clients and friends. This cultural shift reflects a broader acceptance that parents have worked and saved specifically to enjoy their later years, rather than strictly to accumulate wealth for the next generation.

Global Travel Trends and Market Impact

Recent data underscores the popularity of this travel style among older demographics. According to a report from pension provider Standard Life, 15 percent of UK parents with children of all ages prioritize enjoying their money in retirement over leaving an inheritance. This sentiment is supported by data from Abta, the UK's largest travel trade association, which reveals that 82 percent of individuals over 65 had gone on holiday in the past 12 months.

This represents a significant increase of five percentage points compared to two years ago. Furthermore, the number of over-65s traveling abroad has risen to 55 percent, indicating a robust demand for international tourism among seniors. The Sheltons are not isolated in this behavior; they are part of a substantial market segment willing to spend heavily on high-quality, infrequent, but meaningful travel experiences.

Psychological Benefits of Shared Experiences

The Sheltons have utilized their travels to strengthen their relationship and create lasting memories. Their itinerary included a celebratory dinner for Neil's 70th birthday at The View in New York and a trip to the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains of Canada. Helen asserts that spending money wisely on good holidays yields no regret, whereas the regret of not doing things grows with age.

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Isabelle Minch from Break Free Therapy explains that couples who choose shared experiences over providing a financial inheritance are investing in the us of their relationship. This approach allows them to release themselves from the rigid roles they played for decades while raising a family. For Helen and Neil, these trips are viewed as a treat and a privilege, acknowledging that their time and mobility are finite resources that must be cherished while they remain available.