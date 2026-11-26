Skiing between repurposed customs posts along the Swiss-French border offers an alternative way to explore one of the Alps’ largest ski regions.

We meet late in the afternoon, just before the last chairlift — a strange time for the first run of the day. Across the empty car park, I spot breath rising in the frosty January air, from my backcountry touring guide, Alizée Dubosson.

I shuffle across to meet her and begin to question what it is I’ve signed up for. All my gear for the next three days is crammed into a small backpack: skins , a head torch, a transceiver, avalanche snow probe and a shovel. Up ahead are the white-toothed Dents du Midi and the equally odontic Dents Blanches, summits tracing the Swiss-French border that always pull at the gaze.

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The mountains loom over the Portes du Soleil, one of the world’s most coveted ski destinations. I’m in the Swiss canton of Valais, on the first stage of a north-to-south, border-hopping ski safari, from Morgins in Switzerland to Morzine in France. It will be a trip through almost a dozen villages, but also one into a half-forgotten past.