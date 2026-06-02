Skeletor: Until Next Time Mobile Game

A new endless-runner mobile game based on the classic 1980s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, featuring the meme-able Skeletor.

The skull-faced Skeletor is the archenemy of He-Man ...and is one of the most meme-able animated characters in history. Before he takes to the big screen this week in Masters of the Universe, you can put him through his paces in a new endless-runner mobile game.

Skeletor: Until Next Time is now available to download wherever you get your apps. Inspired by both the classic 1980s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and the multitude of memes that it spawned, Skeletor: Until Next Time takes Skeletor from meme to screen, running through the endless hellscape of Snake Mountain and its environs. He can also fly, or even ride upon his faithful feline steed, Panthor.

He can also call upon the abilities of his loyal allies, like the sorceress Evil-Lyn, the brutish Beast Man, and the crustaceous Clawful. However, even as he dodges obstacles and traverses crevasses, he'll have to face the accursed He-Man and his allies, including weapons master Man-At-Arms, warrior Teela, and scout Mekaneck. Skeletor: Until Next Time is Mattel's first-ever self-published mobile game, and was developed in partnership with Amber.

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Skeletor He-Man Masters Of The Universe Snake Mountain Panthor Evil-Lyn Beast Man Clawful He-Man And His Allies Inspiration From The Classic Cartoon Partnership With Amber First-Ever Self-Published Mobile Game By Matte Collider Quiz Collider Exclusive Sci-Fi Survival Quiz The Matrix Mad Max Blade Runner Dune Star Wars

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New Masters of the Universe Footage Showcases Evil-Lyn and Skeletor's Campy DynamicA new clip from the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, features Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The scene highlights the film's commitment to the vibrant aesthetic of the 1980s toy line and animated series. Skeletor's CGI head and distorted voice help neutralize concerns about Leto's eccentric performance tendencies. The homage also includes toy-accurate costumes for characters like Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), embracing the campy energy of Eternia.

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