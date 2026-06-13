Skeletal bones found in sleeping bag nearly 30 years ago identified as missing Hawaii man

Human skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskFILE - A festival attendee sleeps in sleeping bag on July 6, 2023 in Podobovets, Ukraine. Human skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a Hawaii man who disappeared in the late 1990s, according to authorities.

"This case remained unresolved for nearly 30 years, but investigators never lost sight of the goal of identifying this individual and finding answers for his family," Debra Flowers, who is the deputy chief of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, said in "I'm proud of the persistence and collaboration that made this identification possible, and I hope it brings some measure of closure to those who have spent so many years wondering what happened to Joseph," Flowers said.

The remains were found in July 2000 after a researcher discovered a skeleton inside a sleeping bag in a tent in the Sol Duc River drainage area of A pathologist with the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains belonged to a man believed to be between 30 and 50 years old, who had likely been dead for six months to four years. Despite efforts by investigators, the man's identity remained a mystery for decades.

Items recovered from the tent were examined by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, but investigators were unable to obtain usable fingerprints that could help identify the man, per NPS. The breakthrough came in 2024 when a forensic anthropologist with the medical examiner's office submitted a DNA sample to Othram. a laboratory that uses advanced DNA testing to help solve cold cases. The laboratory analyzed a broad range of DNA markers and developed leads pointing to potential relatives.

In, 2025, investigators identified possible family connections and began contacting relatives in several states, including Hawaii. Authorities coordinated interviews and collected reference DNA samples to confirm the findings. Based on genetic, genealogical, and circumstantial evidence, investigators concluded the remains belonged to Serrao.

"According to family members, Serrao was originally from Hawaii and had been in Washington before he went missing," the statement noted. "The family's last known contact with him was in 1998, and they had not heard from him since. "For now, Eggers hopes public attention will prompt agency leaders to act. A Texas man convicted of stealing hundreds of LEGO sets and other merchandise during a 50-day retail theft spree was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

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