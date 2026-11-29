San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a 14-year-old skateboarder at Sonoma Parkway and Tulorosa Trail Saturday evening, then fled. The teen suffered minor injuries. No arrest yet as the probe continues.

Northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Watch for downed limbs. A 14-year-old boy was hurt Saturday when a driver struck him while he was riding a skateboard on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old boy was hurt Saturday when a driver struck him while he was riding a skateboard on the Northwest Side. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Sonoma Parkway and Tulorosa Trail at about 6:30 pm. Police tell us the boy riding his skateboard westbound along Sonoma Parkway when a vehicle traveling northbound on Tulorosa Trail struck the boy in the intersection.

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Three killed in major multi-vehicle crash on the East Side, police investigatingSan Antonio police say an argument at Cottage Creek Apartments turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his partner. He fled and was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died. Julian Horne, a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator, was arrested and charged after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student.