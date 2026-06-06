Skate Ali #1: A Sci-Fi Skatepunk Rebellion Hits Stores

Dark Horse Comics launches Skate Ali #1, a five-issue series set in a dystopian Los Angeles where skateboarding is outlawed. Ali, a student by day and rebel skater by night, joins the LA Skull Clan led by Skull Queen 9, who use a magical force called the Rush for explosive moves. Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Sam Humphries, with art by Natacha Bustos, this high-octane sci-fi skatepunk saga explores friendship, rebellion, and finding your line when the world wants to knock you down.

Skate Ali #1, a new five-issue sci-fi skatepunk series from Dark Horse Comics , hits stores on Wednesday, June 10th. Set in a neon-scorched near-future Los Angeles where skateboarding has been outlawed by the Department of Civic Integrity, the story follows Ali, a student by day and a rebel skater by night.

She is an enigmatic loner who defies the law on the streets, but her world changes when she encounters the underground LA Skull Clan led by the masked Skull Queen 9. The clan harnesses a magical force called the Rush to perform explosive moves and acts of resistance. Ali faces a choice: play it safe or join the revolution and level up her skateboarding game.

The series explores themes of friendship, rebellion, and finding one's path when society tries to knock you down. Written by Eisner-winning Kelly Sue DeConnick (Bitch Planet, FML) and hitmaker Sam Humphries (Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy), with art by Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl, Miles Morales), Skate Ali promises a high-octane, genre-smashing adventure. The creative team brings a unique blend of sci-fi and skatepunk culture, emphasizing the camaraderie and defiance of outcasts in a dystopian setting.

The series also delves into Ali's personal journey of overcoming fear of being perceived by others, a relatable struggle for many young readers. The Los Angeles setting is richly depicted with iconic landmarks like roller coasters and gritty alleys, adding a vibrant backdrop to the action. The Rush mechanic introduces a supernatural element that elevates the skateboarding sequences to spectacular heights, making each issue a visual treat.

The LA Skull Clan embodies the spirit of rebellion, using the Rush not just for tricks but as a symbol of resistance against an oppressive regime. Ali's character development is central: she starts as a lone wolf but gradually learns the value of trust and collective action. The series promises intense skateboarding scenes, emotional depth, and a fast-paced storyline. Issue #1 sets up the conflict and introduces key players, leaving readers eager for more.

Dark Horse Comics has a strong track record with creator-owned series, and Skate Ali looks to continue that tradition with its fresh take on a familiar trope. The comic appeals to fans of sci-fi, action, and coming-of-age stories, blending them seamlessly into a thrilling narrative. With its diverse cast and inclusive themes, Skate Ali aims to resonate with a wide audience, especially those who feel marginalized.

The artistic style of Natacha Bustos brings a dynamic energy to the panels, capturing the fluidity of skateboarding and the vibrant chaos of the world. Colors are bright and neon-heavy, reflecting the cyberpunk aesthetic.

In conclusion, Skate Ali #1 is a must-read for comic enthusiasts looking for something original and exhilarating. It combines high stakes with heart, offering a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. The series is poised to make a significant impact in the indie comics scene





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Skate Ali Dark Horse Comics Kelly Sue Deconnick Sam Humphries Natacha Bustos

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