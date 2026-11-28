The Sixers had a long injury report for their matchup with the Rockets.

Another balanced attack from the Sixers clinches a spot in the knockout round for the first time ever The Sixers will be severely shorthanded Saturday night in Houston for the second leg of their back-to-back.

, the 16-4 Sixers listed the following players as out for their game against the 14-5 Rockets:LeBron James Jaylen Brown Ariel Hukporti The Sixers also listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as questionable because of a left hand sprain. The one Rocket ruled out through injury onThe early-season norm for both the 32-year-old Embiid and 41-year-old has been sitting out one leg of back-to-backs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barlow started his first game of the season in Indiana and was excellent, posting 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He missed the Sixers’ first 16 games as he rehabbed from an Once they face Houston, the Sixers will have two days before they play again. They’ll begin another back-to-back when they host the Grizzlies on Tuesday night and then meet the Nuggets on Wednesday.