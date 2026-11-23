Philadelphia will face their first Western Conference opponent in Game 18 against a 10-6 Portland team with several familiar faces.

Philadelphia will face their first Western Conference opponent in Game 18 against a 10-6 Portland team with several familiar faces.18 points from Simons and 11 from KCP on a combined 7-14 three-point shooting help propel the Sixers to league-leading 14th win of the seasonNo, not the fact that LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are wearing red, white and blue and have helped Philadelphia build an Eastern Conference-leading 14-3 record.

When the Sixers welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night, it will mark the latest they have ever gone into a season before facing a Western Conference team. Philadelphia’s 18-game wait also ties the 1979-80 Atlanta Hawks for the second latest by an Eastern Conference team. Only the 1980-81 Milwaukee Bucks went longer, meeting the West for the first time in their 21st game.

Also read Mikal Bridges Hits Buzzer-Beating Three to Lift Shorthanded Knicks Past Trail Blazers 97-96

The Sixers have played who has been placed in front of them and won five consecutive games. They have already beaten the Knicks twice and own victories over Cleveland and Detroit. The West entered Monday with 11 teams above .500. The East had seven.

Western Conference teams were also 41-20 against the East through Sunday. Portland will not answer every question about how the Sixers compare with the other conference. It begins a more varied portion of their schedule. The Sixers will face Memphis and Denver on consecutive nights next week.

Dallas and Houston visit later in December before Philadelphia travels to play the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Suns over a six-day stretch. Portland is 10-6 under first-year head coach Micah Nori, the father of Phillies prospect Dante Nori. The Blazers are averaging 116.1 points while allowing 110.3 per game, with both figures ranking in the top 10. Their 15.4 made three-pointers per game rank second in the NBA.

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Deni Avdija leads Portland with 23.9 points per game. Damian Lillard is averaging 20.6 points in his return to the franchise, while 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan has supplied size around a deep group of guards and wings. Clingan posted 22 points and 13 rebounds Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Portland erased a 26-point deficit and briefly took the lead before Mikal Bridges made a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

The 97-96 loss dropped the Blazers to 1-3 over their last four games. Slow starts have followed them during that stretch.

“Our last three games, we haven’t gotten off to great starts, and that’s just something that we got to correct,”. “Our energy and our focus and our intent has to be better from the jump. We can’t let this trend continue. ” The Sixers know something about overcoming early deficits.

Six of their 14 victories have required double-digit comebacks. Portland will be missing two major pieces. Ja Morant is out with a left hamstring strain, while Shaedon Sharpe remains sidelined following right meniscus surgery. Even without Morant, the Blazers can turn to Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson to initiate their offense.

Avdija and Toumani Camara provide size on the perimeter, while Clingan gives Portland the kind of interior presence that has occasionally troubled the Sixers. Their responsibilities have changed in Philadelphia. So have the expectations. Simons scored 18 points in each of the Sixers’ last two games and made seven three-pointers.

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He started in place of Tyrese Maxey against Orlando and hit the clinching three in his hometown. Three nights later, he supplied four more threes off the bench in the Sixers’ Walker has also found steady work during the Sixers’ recent frontcourt injuries. He recorded nine points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Bucks after scoring 11 against Indiana and hitting a go-ahead three late in Orlando.

Both players recently discussed how their difficult seasons in Portland changed their perspective on filling smaller roles for a winning team.

“You feel appreciative of the times where you go into a situation where your role might be a little bit less, but you’re winning,” Simons said. “That’s something that you can’t take for granted, for sure, because it’s hard to win in the NBA. We’ve seen it firsthand. ” Their former team will now see them operating within a deeper rotation than the one Philadelphia carried through much of the past week.

Brown and Wade have each missed the last two games. Bona has been sidelined since Nov. 4 because of a cervical spine sprain. Dominick Barlow returned Saturday and scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in his season debut. Joel Embiid was added to the injury report Monday morning as questionable because of an illness.

His availability will determine how the Sixers approach Clingan and Robert Williams III inside. The Sixers have leaned on smaller lineups and reserve contributors while Nurse has managed injuries across the roster. Monday could give him more options, even if Embiid cannot play. FanDuel Sportsbook listed the Sixers as 3.5-point favorites Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia was -152 on the moneyline, Portland was +128 and the over-under was 229.5. After 17 games within their own conference, the Sixers will finally see what their early success looks like against the other side.