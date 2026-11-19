The Philadelphia Sixers overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic, extending their win streak to four and leading the NBA in comeback victories, fueled by VJ Edgecombe's 24 points. Meanwhile, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni publicly supported offensive coordinator Sean Mannion amid the team's struggles.

It looked like a game the Sixers were destined to lose. Down 17 points and missing two major pieces of their starting lineup, it would have been somewhat understandable if last night’s game against the Magic in Orlando snapped their then three-game win streak.

But if you didn’t get a chance to watch the game, you missed another comeback story where, behind a team-high 24-point night from VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers rallied to defeat the Magic, up that win streak to four and now lead the NBA in comeback wins . How’d they do it? That’s what Inquirer writer Gina Mizell explores in her coverage of last night’s game and where the Sixers go from here .

Also read Jaylen Brown ruled out for Sixers’ game against the Magic with hamstring strain

As a complete aside, but sticking with the Sixers: Have you heard the viral song that’s an ode to LeBron James? Well, we found the guy who conceived it . You’re in for another gorgeous day, Philly. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s are scheduled to greet you today.

Enjoy. — Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport , sports.daily@inquirer.com . If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . ❓What impresses you the most about this Sixers team?

Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter .

‘A great football mind’ While all of the talk has been about whether the Eagles should part ways with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion , head coach Nick Sirianni is choosing to stand beside him. In fact, Sirianni doubled down and said that despite the Eagles’ 2-7 record, Mannion, the first-year offensive coach, isn’t to be singled out, as it’s been a rough year for the whole team — coaches included.

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“I think he has a great football mind,” Sirianni said. “He thinks through everything. One thing I always value about him is he thinks through . Again, hasn’t gone well enough for any of us this year offensively.

That’s coaches, that’s players, we all have things that we need to do better, but I do love that approach that he has with that. ” Inquirer writer Ryan Novozinsky has more on Sirianni’s mindset when it comes to Mannion . What we’re … 🏈 Reading: What we know when it comes to Sunday’s intrastate showdown against the Steelers .

🤔 Wondering: Where would Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato fit on the Phillies roster, and are they even interested in signing him ? ⚾ Watching: Former MLB slugger David Ortiz knew Bryce Harper was going to be different the first time he saw him as a teen . 🦁 Sharing: That Penn State is playing with “swagger” behind a three-game win streak coming off a bye week. 🏀 Learning: The Kelce brothers are clearly fans of WNBA star Caitlin Clark .

Like father, like son Very quietly, Oliver Bonk has had a strong season for a Flyers team still trying to find its footing. But tonight’s game against Ottawa will be extra special. It will not only be a homecoming for the 21-year-old who grew up in Ottawa as a Senators fan, but he’ll play in the same town as his father, Radek, who played 10 seasons in Ottawa, scoring 152 goals and coming within a point of 400.

However, that’s not what has the younger Bonk the most excited, as he told Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll: “It’s going to be good to go home, to get a home-cooked meal . ” Philly, through and through To think that Union and U.S. men’s national team defender Frankie Westfield was just days away from shipping off to play Division I college soccer at Penn State before the club offered him a contract is just wild.

In 2024, Westfield, the kid from Morrell Park, was good but the Union weren’t sure he rose to the top of someone worth taking a chance on. But an unlikely family member showed them what inevitably would be the error of their ways if they didn’t snag him, and the rest is, as they say, history. Westfield is ranked among some of the best defenders in Major League Soccer and just earned his senior-level call-up to the national team.

Great story, one only Matt Breen could tell. Even if you aren’t a soccer fan, you’ll love the Philly-ness of this one . On this date Nov. 19, 1986: Phillies slugger Mike Schmidt wins the National League Most Valuable Player Award. Marcus Hayes’ take … “What emerged from almost five years of these turbulent, fetid waters is a professional golf scene that is cleaner, clearer, and easier to follow.

The announcement on Monday detailed how golf, in 2028, will become a worldwide meritocracy. It will be better suited to feature the biggest names in the biggest tournaments while rewarding the best players from overseas, from the game’s fringes, and from the evermore compelling college ranks. It also pays far better. Thank LIV for that, especially.

— Hayes takes a look at how the death of LIV Golf will create vitality for the PGA Tour for years to come . 🧠 Trivia time Sixers majority owner Josh Harris donated $15 million to Penn on Wednesday. It’s said the gift was to benefit Wharton Business School and a university athletic program. Which Quakers program received the award?

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Hint:👂 A) Basketball B) Football C) Sprint football D) Wrestling What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts We asked: Would you want to wait for Hurts or consider starting fresh? If the Eagles have a chance at drafting a highly ranked quarterback, then they should do it. Hurts is our QB, and of course, if healthy, would be the starting QB. Very few college QBs, no matter how highly ranked, are ready to take over this critical job in the NFL.

Time will tell then whether Jalen is capable of coming back while the new QB learns the job and the team as a backup. I am concerned about Jalen’s health if he is able to come back. Playing QB in the NFL is dangerous enough, but while recovering from the blood clots he has, it could be dangerous. Tough decision to make.

— Everett S. With the draft selections that the Eagles are piling up for next April — selecting a quarterback is almost a must. Unlike previous seasons — the Eagles’ current backups haven’t proven that they can sustain any type of success. Most importantly — we’ve yet to see if Hurts will be cleared to play. History has shown that emotions run high when the Eagles move up to take a quarterback.

In 2016 — Sam Bradford asked for a trade when the Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the second overall pick. Four years later, when Philadelphia selected Jalen Hurts — Wentz was gone within 14 months. And in 1999, when the fanbase wanted Ricky Williams — the Eagles selected Donovan McNabb instead. — Michael L. I think now we realize what we had in Jalen Hurts: a franchise quarterback.

Not a perfect one but a successful one. Not a “royal” one of first-round pedigree but a player who follows his coaches’ plays and gets scores. And sometimes delivers the highlight plays we want to see as fans.

The problem, as I see it just as an average fan, is that he is a player at the most important position who has been asked to play alongside others in schemes that are imposed on him by play callers who can’t or won’t see Hurts’ strengths, such as they are. They draft and trade for players who would be better off with a quarterback who throws like Allen, Burrow, and that lot.

But to his credit, Hurts can make it work enough times to win. Not always pretty, and many times dull and dead-on-arrival plays that he doesn’t do well. For sure, wait and see if Hurts gets better. But in the meantime, draft a solid young QB in later rounds as a backup or trade for one.

But get back to winning with this guy. — Ernie A. We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Ryan Novozinsky, Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Matt Breen, Marcus Hayes, Lexie Linderman, and Mia Messina. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. Thanks for reading.

I’ll be back tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. As always, have a good one. — Kerith