Sixers Lose Blowout to Celtics in First Round, Embiid Injured

In a decisive first‑round playoff loss, the Philadelphia Sixers were dominated by the Boston Celtics, who were led by a 36‑point performance from George and 21 from Tatum. Joel Embiid appeared to suffer an ankle injury while the Sixers struggled with shooting, missing 12 of their first 14 three‑point attempts. The Sixers now prepare to host the Raptors in the next round.

VJ Edgecombe finished the play off, but Joel Embiid appeared to roll his ankle before the end of the first half vs Boston Round 1 of the new-look Sixers vs. the new-look Celtics decisively went Boston’s way on Tuesday night.

George was the game's brightest star, scoring 36 points on 14-for-22 shooting. Jayson Tatum added 21 points. The Sixers will host the Raptors on Thursday night. Here are observations on their blowout loss to the Celtics:, who scored Boston’s first four points with a pair of pure jumpers.

Also read Brown and Tatum Renew Rivalry as Celtics Face Sixers in First Meeting Since Trade

On the other end, Maxey made the Sixers’ first three field goals. The crowd was excited early when Brown snagged a steal and then dished to Maxey for a fast-break three-pointer. The fans also dialed up the noise when Brown sized up Tatum in isolation. He wound up dribbling the ball off his foot and out of bounds.

Tatum pointed to signal it was Celtics ball. Boston’s star forward had a productive first quarter, posting 11 points. He scored an easy two when he used a back screen to break free from Brown and convert a layup that put the Celtics up 11-7. Boston began 9 for 12 from the floor as a team.

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As for Brown, he sat shortly after being called for his second foul with 6:48 left in the first quarter. Brown re-entered at the start of the second quarter. The Sixers still struggled to eat into Boston’s lead. A Sam Hauser triple extended the Celtics’ advantage to 12 points.

There was some audible frustration in the building after Brown missed two free throws on the next possesion. The Sixers’ deficit hit 16 points on a Hugo Gonzalez jumper.

Meanwhile, the Sixers missed 12 of their first 14 three-point tries. While some of those shots were open looks that simply didn’t go down, the Sixers also rushed up several contested jumpers before they made Boston’s defense do serious work. In the bigger picture, it wouldn’t be remotely surprising if shooting stands out as a weak area for the Sixers come the trade deadline.

They entered the game ranked 27th in the NBA in three-point frequency outside of garbage time and 22nd in three-point accuracy, Joel Embiid had an injury scare late in the second quarter when he fell hard after missing a layup in transition. He rose gingerly and limped through the final 30 seconds or so of the first half.

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The Sixers’ star big man was fine to start the third quarter and even drained a long-overdue three on the opening possession. He’d been in a terrible outside shooting slump before that shot. Brown’s foul trouble persisted. He picked up his fourth personal with 10:40 to go in the third quarter.

The Sixers stormed back without him and their defense played a large role. After LeBron James rumbled in for a layup, Dean Wade stonewalled Payton Pritchard on the perimeter to force a shot-clock violation. Wade later canned a three to even the contest at 76-all. The Celtics responded and Tatum led the charge.

His third-quarter exploits included a highlight slam on James and a top-of-the-key three to build Boston’s lead back up to nine points. Pritchard buried a three on the first possession of the fourth quarter and the Celtics' advantage kept growing. George celebrated a triple that stretched his team's lead to 100-82. The Sixers' spirits were considerably lower as they headed to their bench for a timeout.

As a Sixer, George only had one higher-scoring game than his performance Tuesday. George and Tatum were each excellent in Philadelphia. Outside of Maxey, who finished 8 for 12 from the field, the Sixers didn't receive similar games from their stars. Brown will be back in Boston on Jan. 21 when the Sixers visit the Celtics. He'll try to even the score.