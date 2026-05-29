Sixers’ Lead Executive Search Reportedly Runs Through Two Candidates

Marc Stein reported on Friday morning that the Sixers' lead executive search is focused on two candidates: Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson.

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Bob Myers on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Imageson Friday morning that Sixers Assistant General Manager Jameer Nelson and Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey are Philadelphia’s two leading prospects for its vacant lead executive job.

This comes two weeks after the Sixers parted ways with Daryl Morey on May 12.in Nelson, Gansey, Minnesota Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd, and Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U’Ren. Gansey and U’Ren went through interviews with Philadelphia’s ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, in the last few days, according to Stein. There has yet to be a report on any interview Lloyd has done with the team. , who is leading the Sixers’ job search.

U’Ren worked with him in multiple front-office positions when Myers was the Golden State Warriors’ GM. U’Ren has spent the last three seasons as the Mercury’s shot-caller, bringing in two winning seasons, including a Finals appearance last year. What’s even more intriguing is Nelson’s rapid ascension through Philadelphia’s front office, having come as a Delaware Blue Coats scout/assistant GM in 2020.

He worked through the ranks and became the Blue Coats’ GM in 2023 before the Sixers promoted him to their own assistant GM, sharing the role with Ned Cohen. , which gives reason for optimism. But there has yet to be information on what Nelson exactly does in the Sixers’ front office. All fans see is that Delaware went 30-35 during his tenure as its GM, yet he is still getting promotions.

So a little skepticism is warranted. Stein reported there is an expectation within league circles that Philadelphia will upgrade Nelson to GM if he does not get the lead executive gig. If no late-blooming prospects emerge, Gansey as the president of basketball operations and Nelson as his second-in-command seems like the most realistic route.

Bob Myers said he’s looking for “character and leadership” in the Sixers’ next president of basketball operations: Then, there’s the Myers of it all, who will be involved with Philadelphia’s front-office operations even after it hires a new lead executive. With the Gansey/Nelson power structure hypothetically taking place, that’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. There’s also current GM Elton Brand, who has been scouting ahead of the 2026 draft on June 23rd.

The Sixers are in a weird place where they should have a thorough search but also need to set things in stone before the draft, free agency, and onward. Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.





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