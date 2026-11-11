Sixers’ Jaylen Brown a ‘bit frustrated’ after tough night in his first game against the Celtics

Foul trouble made it a tough night for Brown to get going against the Celtics. He also downplayed his pregame interaction with Jayson Tatum.

Before the 76ers lost 123-101 to the Celtics , Jaylen Brown was at his stall in the middle of the Sixers locker room, getting ready the same way he has for each of his games with the team, except without a shot of espresso he sometimes consumes.

He was typically quiet. Nobody was around him, save for one Sixers public relations staffer, ready to run interference on any of the several reporters who may have tried to approach Brown for a pregame exclusive.

Also read 76ers vs. Celtics Live Updates: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Face Off for the First Time

Then when he took the floor for tipoff, the first time he and Jayson Tatum crossed paths during the evening, Brown appeared to ignore Tatum, who had reached out in an attempt to greet him. Of course, the moment quickly went viral on social media. It came after Brown said there was “nothing to talk about” following a weekslong back-and-forth between the two over how the trade of Brown to the Sixers went down.

“I’m just focused on coming out and doing what’s best for my team,” Brown said when asked about the moment. “Everything else was just — to be honest, I wasn’t paying attention. But credit to Jayson. He played well tonight.

Credit to the Celtics, they executed, shot the hell out of the ball, and they were the better team tonight. ” After the game, Brown was back at his locker, tranquil, occasionally looking at his phone as Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe were chatting at the end of the room. Was it a relief to have this game over?

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“I guess you could say that,” Brown said. “I’m a bit frustrated, honestly. I wanted to perform better for my team. Foul trouble kind of derailed me a little bit, but you know, it happens.

” After a promising start to the season, this was perhaps his worst game as a Sixer: 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting, four turnovers and a minus-27. The Sixers made their best run of the game with him in foul trouble during the third quarter. A day that began with the Celtics blaring the on-the-nose song choice of “Why Can’t We Be Friends?

” by War at their optional shootaround ended in a Boston romp in Brown’s first regular-season game against his estranged running mate and former franchise. Foul trouble affected him, he said, as he had picked up four by the 8 minute, 39 second mark of third quarter.

“I didn’t have any emotion,” Brown said. “I was locked in. I was focused. I was ready to go, and foul trouble kind of took me out of my rhythm a little bit.

I had to sit for a while, and just didn’t — we didn’t execute as well as they did. That was the story of the game. Even when I did get back, they had a good game plan. So, yeah, give credit to them.

” Brown was stonefaced as he spoke, but to teammates like Maxey, they knew there was likely a lot of emotion. How could there not be? Brown has played in many big games in his career, including 11 NBA Finals games.

But not much can prepare you for the unexpected emotion of going against the team with whom you’ve spent a decade and a city that you thought you’d call home for a lot longer than you did before the moving trucks showed up this summer.

“I think the biggest thing was just trying to be there for him,” Maxey said. “It is going to be emotional no matter how the game went, and I think we did that as a team. We’re trying to be there for him as much as possible, so I think he did a good job of just hanging in there. I know it was tough.

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He got the foul trouble early, and it’s a difficult situation, but it’s OK. ” Before the game both Sixers coach Nick Nurse and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla opined on the transitory nature of the NBA. That the NBA is like any other workplace, you develop close relationships with some co-workers, you might not with others. Others you might not be able to stand.

“I’ll tell you right now, all 30 teams, it’s not all Boy Scouts,” Mazzulla said. “… Like getting along, and everyone’s happy-go-lucky. I mean, that’s just not how the world works. ” Even those who were your friends can quickly become your main competitor in the next moment.

To Mazzulla, examples like Tatum and Brown litter NBA history.

“The legacy of this league is centered around the recycling of playing with and against each other,” Mazzulla said. “That’s kind of how almost all the stories go. So I think studying the past and just being a part of the legacy of the NBA, I mean, it’s been like that. Nothing’s changed.

” But for Brown, everything has changed. Despite his beef, or rather, his “lamb chops and gravy” dispute with Tatum over how things ended, Brown stuck around the floor after the game and greeted several former teammates, along with Paul George , whose career also was affected by what happened with Brown in Boston. At the other end of the floor was Tatum, giving a postgame television interview. The two didn’t come near each other again.

Maybe the sting of the trade will fade in time for Brown, maybe it won’t. But they’ll be seeing plenty more of each other, and Brown will have plenty of chances to rectify what happened Tuesday. His next shot comes in Boston on Jan. 21.

“Tonight was humbling,” Brown said. “We got outplayed and out-executed, so, we go back to the drawing board and get ready for the next one. ”