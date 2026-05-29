Sixers hiring Mike Gansey as new president of basketball operations

The Sixers have landed on Daryl Morey’s replacement.

The Sixers have landed on Daryl Morey’s replacement. Gansey had served as the Cavaliers’ GM since 2022, working under Cleveland president of basketball operations Koby Altman.

He was in the Cavs’ organization since 2011. Bob Myers, president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, led the search for the next front office leader. He wanted a versatile executive.

“I’m a big believer in character and leadership and I’m looking for a person that embodies those things,”“There’s front-facing responsibilities. There’s responsibilities in managing star players. There’s responsibilities in managing up to ownership. There’s contract negotiations, there’s the draft process, there’s evaluating analytics, there’s the medical staff.

“You go down the line and these jobs have an enormity to them. So I’m looking to find someone that can check as many of these boxes as possible, but also that can raise their hands and say, ‘Actually, I’m not good in this space. I’m going to need some support.

’” Sixers assistant general manager Jameer Nelson, Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U’Ren and and Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd were otherCleveland’s front office has been willing to pull the trigger on major trades in recent years, including deals to acquire Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. The Cavs ultimately were eliminated a round later than the Sixers this season, falling to the Knicks in an Eastern Conference Finals sweep.

The first major event on Gansey’s calendar with the Sixers will be Round 1 of the NBA draft on June 23. The Sixers hold the 22nd overall pick. and potential trades will follow as the Sixers enter an interesting offseason. The team currently has a bright young backcourt in Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe,





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