Sixers hire Mike Gansey as new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey: sources

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey, sources say.

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations. Bob Myers oversaw the search for the new head of basketball operations and has managed the department in the interim.

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey, according to sources. Morey departed after six seasons with the team, according to a statement from Managing Partner Josh Harris. The 76ers posted a 270-212 regular season record and a 28-26 postseason record during Morey’s tenure, according to the team.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons," said Harris. Bob Myers, President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will take over the search for a new head of basketball operations and manage the department in the meantime.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Mike Gansey current Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager and former basketball player arrives at Perth Airport on December 13, 2022, in Perth, Australia. What we don't know: It is not yet clear what specific changes Gansey will implement or how the team’s strategy may shift under his leadership.





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Mike Gansey Hired as New President of Basketball Operations for Philadelphia 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers are set to hire Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations, replacing Daryl Morey who was fired after six seasons. The search was led by Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris and HBSE president of sports Bob Myers. Gansey comes from the Cleveland Cavaliers where he served as general manager under Kolby Altman since 2022, with prior experience as assistant GM and GM of the G League's Cleveland Charge. Gansey takes over a Sixers team that finished 45-37 in the regular season, upset the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 playoff thriller, but was swept by the eventual NBA Finals-bound New York Knicks in the second round. The roster includes aging stars with max contracts and health concerns, presenting significant challenges.

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