Brown exited at halftime of the Sixers’ win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday because of the injury, which also forced him out of two games last week.

Jaylen Brown is not on the 76ers ’ two-game road trip through Indiana and Houston, but an MRI on Brown’s nagging left hamstring injury showed no new injury or reaggravation of it, the Sixers said.

Brown exited at halftime of the Sixers’ win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday because of the injury, which also forced him out of two games last week. Brown returned for the team’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 20 points in that game before leaving the Heat game early.

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“I think it’s good news that the imaging was good,” coach Nick Nurse said. “… So that’s always, I think, the biggest concern. I think that’s always a positive sign. We’ll just see when we get back.