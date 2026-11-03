Sixers fan who had his cup of wine drunk by LeBron James mid-game describes moment with epic quote

LeBron James grabbed a fan's red wine courtside during the 76ers-Bulls game, and Troy Clemons' reaction to the viral moment was refreshingly real.

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He partook on Monday night, but under quite unusual circumstances.

Also read LeBron James’ viral mid-game wine sip takes new twist as 76ers fan shares his side

' home matchup against the Chicago Bulls, James chased after a loose ball and ended up bumping into a fan who happened to be carrying a cup of red wine. James saw this as an opportunity for a quick tasting, so he grabbed the cup from the fan's hand and took a sip before getting back out onto the floor.

NBA HAS NO ISSUE WITH LEBRON JAMES' HELICOPTER COMMUTE, 76ERS STAR CALLS TRANSPORTATION 'JUST ANOTHER WAY' This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 2, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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While it made for a viral moment and gave the fan, Troy Clemons, a story he could tell for the rest of his life, he didn't make it any bigger than what it was.after having his cup of wine taken from him, Clemons shared his initial reaction to the moment while dropping a strong line about James being a regular guy.

"At the end of the day, he's another man like me," Clemons said when asked what he was going to do with the cup James drank from. "He's LeBron, but I threw that cup in the trash, and it's nothing up with him, but I just got a fresh drink. " LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 2, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a world where the majority of people in Clemons' situation would have milked the situation for all it is worth, it's cool to see a regular guy have a regular reaction to a moment such as this. Philadelphia ended up blowing out the Bulls 126-107 on Monday night, as James scored 15 points, dished out nine assists, and snagged seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Dean Wade #45 and Vj Edgecombe #77 during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.has gotten off to a nearly flawless start, with the 76ers opening the campaign up at 7-1 and the 41-year-old looking extremely comfortable in a new city and a new role of not being asked to do all of the heavy lifting.