The loss snapped a five-game winning streak as the Sixers played without Joel Embiid, who missed the game with an illness. Portland shot 19-of-42 from three-point range to blow the game open.

Donovan Clingan delivered a full court pass to Portland Trail Blazers teammate Jrue Holiday, who laid the ball in. Nick Nurse had finally seen enough, calling a timeout to pull the 76ers’ remaining starters.

The Trail Blazers pull away to a 128-111 victory Monday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, snapping the 76ers’ five-game winning streak. The Sixers played Monday without Joel Embiid , who missed the game with an illness . Without the former MVP, LeBron James , Tyrese Maxey , and Jaylen Brown handled the Sixers’ scoring load.

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But they could not curtail — or keep up with — Portland’s 19-of-42 mark from three-point range, helping the Blazers build a 22-point advantage in the final period to send the Sixers to a rare lopsided loss. The Sixers shot 9-of-33 from beyond the arc. The Sixers will next host the Miami Heat, who will come to Philly on a seven-game winning streak, on Wednesday .

Brown’s up-and-down return Brown initially did not look like a player who missed the past two games with a hamstring strain. He scored 19 of his 20 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Those makes included a jumper after putting a slick dribble move on former teammate Holiday. And an up-and-under finish.

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And a corner three-pointer. And a breakaway dunk on a deep pass from James, which ignited the crowd. What upended Brown’s rhythm? He picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, when he made contact with Clingan as he attempted to throw down a one-handed dunk.

Brown reentered the game at the start of the fourth, but did not score until hitting one free throw with less than five minutes to play. Revamped frontcourt Without Embiid, the Sixers turned to small-ball center options with Jabari Walker as the starter and Dominick Barlow as the backup.

They initially held up admirably against the 7-foot-2, 280-pound Clingan , but the immense size was ultimately too much to overcome for 48 minutes. Walker closed the first quarter with a put back dunk, and later converted the old-fashioned three-point play on a terrific feed from James.

Barlow finished over Clingan shortly after entering in the first quarter, blocked Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard at the rim, and drew a charge on Clingan for his third foul. Adem Bona, who returned from a two-plus-week absence with a spine injury, also got three minutes that overlapped the first and second quarters. But in the second half, Dean Wade took the center minutes between Walker and Barlow’s stints until Bona reentered during garbage time.

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Deni Avdija’s monster first half Two days after allowing the Milwaukee Bucks’ Tyler Herro to score 50 points, Avdija poured in 25 of his 31 points in the first half for the Trail Blazers. The All-Star made nine of his first 11 shots — and 5-of-5 from three-point range — and also added four assists before the break. It was another troubling sign for the Sixers’ defense.

That unit was one of the league’s best through the season’s first couple weeks, but entering Monday had ranked 29th in the league in its past six games .