LeBron James, who had a team-high 21 points, carried them in the first half before the Sixers settled in and pulled off an easy win.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in the four-year history of the NBA’s in-season tournament, the NBA Cup, the 76ers are advancing to the knockout stage.

The Sixers blew out the Indiana Pacers, 111-87, to win Group B and advance to an eight-team knockout round, with their opponent still to be determined next week pending the results of other games around the Eastern Conference. The Sixers accomplished this with an easy win over the Indiana Pacers, who the Sixers defeated for the third time this season, all without injured star Tyrese Haliburton.

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LeBron James , who had a team-high 21 points, carried them in the first half to a double-digit lead before the Sixers buried the Pacers in a 30-14 third quarter. Joel Embiid returned from a two-game absence because of an illness to have 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as Jaylen Brown didn’t make the trip while dealing with a left hamstring injury .