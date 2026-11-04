Six-Year-Old Autistic Boy Roman Heilman Rescued by Horseback Volunteers

Roman Heilman, a non-verbal autistic boy, survived three days in Kentucky mountains. Volunteers on horseback found him with his dog after an extensive multi-agency search operation concluded Tuesday.

Six-year-old Roman Heilman was discovered alive on Tuesday after surviving three days and two nights in the rugged, mountainous terrain of Kentucky. The non-verbal autistic boy emerged stark naked from bushes onto a trail, accompanied by his small dog, just as a team of volunteers on horseback was conducting a critical search. His survival concluded a tense, high-stakes rescue operation that began shortly after he went missing from his family home in Louisa, a community located approximately 30 miles south of Ashland.

Core Details Of The Rescue Operation

According to authorities, Roman Heilman wandered away from his parents near his home around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The emergency response was swift, with the family alerting officials and triggering an Immediate Amber Notification (IAN) Alert. This specific alert system is deployed when children under the age of 18 with autism or mental illness go missing and may be in danger. The alert highlighted the vulnerability of the child and the urgency required for the multi-agency response.

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Rescue crews initially located personal items discarded by the boy, including his diapers, pants, and jacket from the day he disappeared. These findings confirmed his path away from the residence and guided the subsequent search efforts into the dense woods. The terrain presented significant challenges for ground-based search teams, necessitating the deployment of specialized units capable of navigating steep, inaccessible landscapes quickly.

Stakeholder Positions And Search Methods

The rescue was largely credited to volunteers Jacob Mullins, a horse trail rider from Louisiana, and Patrick Finley, a welder from West Virginia. The group consisted of approximately ten individuals riding horses through the woods before daylight. Mullins described trekking a total of 14-plus miles while searching for the child in the difficult conditions. Their localized, quiet approach proved more effective than larger, noisier operations in the initial phases of the search.

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Mullins recounted the moment of discovery, noting that Roman walked directly out of the bushes onto a horse trail. The boy called out the vowels from the "Old McDonald" nursery song, specifically saying "E-I-E-I-O horsey" to the trail riders. He appeared unfazed by the situation despite being exposed for several days. The volunteers immediately wrapped the boy in a sweatshirt and placed him on a horse to transport him down from the mountain.

Larger agencies also participated in the extensive manhunt. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) coordinated with the K9 Search & Rescue Services of West Virginia Inc, alongside various police and fire departments. Hundreds of volunteers utilized horses, drones, and aircraft to cover the vast area. Mullins suggested that the noisy rescue vehicles by land and air may have inadvertently scared the child, potentially complicating the search efforts before the quieter horseback units made contact.

Real-World Impact And Aftermath

Upon being removed from the hill, Roman ate a banana and drank some water before further medical evaluation. He was described by rescuers as being fine despite the harsh conditions he endured for three days. Videos of the rescued boy being carried on horseback, as well as footage of the earlier search efforts, went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident and the dedication of the volunteers involved.

The K9 Search & Rescue Services of West Virginia Inc praised the massive collaborative effort, even though their dogs did not locate the boy. The service issued a statement acknowledging the work of hundreds of first responders and volunteers. They described the outcome as a true miracle, stating that prayers were answered and hope became reality through the combined efforts of the community and emergency services.